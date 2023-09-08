Rugby World Cup 2023 Ireland v Romania predictions and rugby union tips: Highflying Ireland asked to set a new record

Where to watch Ireland v Romania

ITV1 & RTE2, 5pm Saturday

Best bet

63 to 83 total match points

2ps Evs bet365

Ireland v Romania h andicaps

Ireland -61

Romania +64

Ireland v Romania preview

Ireland have enjoyed a few firsts under Andy Farrell. They have chalked up 13 wins in a row, a series victory in New Zealand, and been ranked number one in the world for more than a year under the Englishman's guidance.

And bookmakers are expecting another milestone to be broken when the Irish face Romania in Pool B in Bordeaux on Saturday - a World Cup win by more than 60 points.

Only twice have Ireland even scored that many points in a tournament match, beating Namibia 64-7 in 2003 and Russia 62-12 in 2011, but they’ve been asked to surpass those efforts and cover a 61-point handicap on Saturday.

The first round of World Cup action is usually a bad time to back favourites to cover big handicaps, and although Ireland have named pretty much a first-choice team – the line-up includes Johnny Sexton for the first time since the Six Nations – it's possible they may take time to find some cohesion.

On the other hand, Romania do look vulnerable. They have been away from the World Cup for eight years after being disqualified in 2019 qualifying, their squad have had little exposure to the top echelons of the international or club rugby, and they suffered heavy defeats in their last two warm-up matches, losing 56-6 to Georgia and 57-7 to Italy.

The teams have met three times at the World Cup, recording remarkably similar scorelines as Ireland won 44-14 in 1999, 45-17 in 2003 and 44-10 in 2015.

If Ireland hit top gear in attack they should surpass those scores but temperatures in excess of 30C will make it hard work for both teams as the game wears on.

The handicap line is hard to argue with but it's also hard to see Romania scoring many points, so backing a total points tally of 63 to 83 points should give punters a run for their money.

Teams

Ireland: H Keenan; K Earls, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Herring, T Furlong, J McCarthy, J Ryan, T Beirne, P O'Mahony, C Doris

Replacements: R Kelleher, J Loughman, T O'Toole, I Henderson, J Van der Flier, C Murray, J Crowley, R Henshaw

Romania: M Simionescu; N Onutu, F Tangimana, J Tomane, T Manumua; H Vaovasa, G Rupanu; I Hartig, O Cojocaru, A Gordas, A Motoc, S Iancu, F Rosu, V Neculau, C Chirica

Replacements: F Bardasu, A Savin, G Gajion, M Iftimiciuc, D Ser, A Conache, T Boldor, T Gontineac

