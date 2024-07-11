New Zealand vs England predictions and second Test tips: All Blacks can edge another close win

Where to watch New Zealand vs England

Live on Sky Sports Action, 8.05am Saturday

Best bet

New Zealand to win by one to 12 points

2pts 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

New Zealand vs England predictions

New Zealand edged a captivating first Test victory against England last weekend in Dunedin and they can build on that display with another victory at their Eden Park fortress.

It's 30 years since the All Blacks lost at the Auckland venue - a run of 46 wins and two draws - and although they were playing their first match of the year last Saturday with a new coach and a new captain in place, the foundations were solid as they held a decisive edge in the set-piece and at the breakdown.

Some wayward kicking cost England but their blitz defence, which was a work in progress at the Six Nations, looked more settled and they made the hosts work for their points.

The 16-15 scoreline was an exact repeat of the All Blacks' previous victory at Twickenham - in 2018 - and six of the All Blacks' last seven victories against England have been by a single-figure margin, while there was also a 25-25 draw in 2022 in that run.

England were given a 12-point handicap start last week and bookmakers have shaved a couple of points off but even though another close game looks on the cards a better bet may be to back an All Blacks win by no more than 12 points.

It was a tight contest last week and eight points missed off the kicking tee cost England a possible victory, but considering New Zealand were playing their first match since November's World Cup final and the changes on and off the pitch, they looked comfortable and at times dangerous, and can build on that performance.

Both teams have been dealt an injury blow for this match. New Zealand are without scrum-half TJ Perenara, who is replaced by Finlay Christie, while prop Fin Baxter makes his first start for England in place of the experienced Joe Marler as both teams make just one change each.

