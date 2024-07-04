New Zealand vs England predictions and international rugby tips: England ready to push All Blacks

Where to watch New Zealand vs England

Live on Sky Sports Action, 8.05am Saturday

Best bet

England +12

2pts 10-11 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Marcus Smith to score a try

1pt 7-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

New Zealand vs England predictions

England famously beat New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, and the pair drew 25-25 the last time they met at Twickenham in 2022. England haven't won on New Zealand soil since 2003 but many of the meetings since then have been close and the tourists are in a strong position to put in another battling performance against one of the most formidable sides on the world stage.

It's ten years since England last toured the Land of the Long White Cloud and although they were whitewashed in that series, the first two encounters were tight as the All Blacks won 2015 in Auckland and 28-27 in Dunedin before easing to a 36-13 success in the final Test.

Prior to their World Cup semi-final defeat in Yokohama in 2019, New Zealand racked up six successive victories over England, all but one by a single-figure margin.

It's a new era for the All Blacks after their World Cup disappointment last year and this is their first match since the defeat to South Africa in November's Paris final. They're also under a new coach in Scott Robertson, who guided the Crusaders to seven Super Rugby titles.

He has inherited a strong squad but added a few touches of his own. TJ Perenara and Damian McKenzie, both experienced internationals, are the half-back pairing in place of World Cup regulars Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga but Beauden Barrett, used by Ian Foster as a second playmaker at full-back, is dropped to the bench and Stephen Perofeta starts at full-back. He has three caps to his name which includes a 50-second cameo against Argentina on his debut two years ago.

There are still familiar and dangerous combinations in the New Zealand side, nowhere more evident that in midfield where Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane combine, but it's hard to escape the feeling that New Zealand are going into this clash a little cold and may take time to find some fluency in their game.

Whereas the All Blacks haven't played since the World Cup, England have a Six Nations campaign - which included a victory over champions Ireland - plus a convincing warm-up win over Japan under their belts. This is a huge step up but with Marcus Smith looking confident at fly-half they should put together some strong passages of play to at least stay close.

Smith has scored a try in his last two Tests and given that this could turn into an open contest, the kind where the Harlequins man loves to chance his arm, he looks a decent price to bag another.

