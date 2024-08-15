New Zealand vs Argentina predictions & Rugby Championship betting tips: Wounded All Blacks set for positive reaction

Where to watch New Zealand vs Argentina

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix, 8.05am Saturday

Match prediction & best bet

New Zealand to win by 26-30 points

1pt 7-1 bet365

New Zealand vs Argentina predictions

Argentina produced their best ever score against New Zealand in their 38-30 victory last weekend but that loss may have done little more than anger the All Blacks ahead of their second meeting on Saturday.

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has made a number of personnel chances including a return to the starting line-up for Rieko Ioane – who is three tries short of tying the all-time tournament record – while former captain Sam Cane, who plans to retire from international rugby at the end of year, has been recalled and will start on the bench.

History is very much on the side of the All Blacks with 34 victories from their 38 total meetings with Argentina in all competitions and their Rugby Championship record of ten titles since the tournament’s rebranding in 2012 will mean that confidence in the New Zealand camp should remain high.

The Pumas had beaten the All Blacks on two separate occasions prior to last weekend’s triumph and each of these successes have been followed by emphatic responses from the side ranked third in the world.

Argentina’s 25-15 victory in 2020 was swiftly succeeded by a 38-0 shutout, while the 25-18 success in 2022 preceded a 53-3 drubbing - a result that remains New Zealand’s fourth largest victory over the Pumas.

The All Blacks are unlikely to settle for a close encounter and will be hungry to move out of sight as soon as possible. With previous heavy victories to use as inspiration, they look a tempting prospect to win via a healthy margin once more.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.