Chile vs Scotland predictions and international rugby tips: Scots set for another comfortable win

Where to watch Chile vs Scotland

TNT Sports 2 & BBC Scotland, 8pm Saturday

Best bet

Scotland to win by 41 to 50 points

1pt 3-1 bet365

Chile vs Scotland predictions

A summer tour to the Americas with four Tests against tier-two nations was always going to be a chance for Scotland to give playing time to their whole squad and so it has proved as coach Gregor Townsend has made ten changes from the side that beat the USA last week to face Chile.

It's an inexperienced line-up - only three players in the starting 15 have more than six caps - as they take on the lowest-ranked nation of the four they face on this tour.

Chile made their tournament debut at last autumn's World Cup and put in some spirited performances despite four heavy defeats. Los Condores covered the handicap just once - by a single point against Samoa - and didn't manage to score more than 12 points in a game, losing 71-0 to England.

Scotland opened their tour with a 73-12 success over Canada before a team close to a full-strength line-up overcame USA 42-7 last week, and the line is set at around 40 points.

The key to whether Scotland can reach that kind of winning margin could be how quickly they gel after all the changes to the line-up - they shipped the first try in their opening game against Canada but also what Chile can muster in attack given they were the lowest scorers at last year's World Cup.

Chile's two outings this month have been a 22-17 victory over Hong Kong and a 33-5 win over Belgium last week, and although clearly this is a huge step up, they won't be coming in cold.

Scotland have experience on the bench and could pull away late on, but it's unlikely to be a blowout, so rather than backing them at odds-on to cover the handicap, 3-1 about a win by 41 to 50 points appeals much more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.