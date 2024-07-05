- More
Canada vs Scotland predictions and tips: Reed ready to take international chance
Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for Canada vs Scotland at TD Place on Saturday
Where to watch Canada vs Scotland
Live on TNT Sports 1, 10pm Saturday
Best bet
Arron Reed to score two or more tries
2pts 11-8 bet365
Canada vs Scotland predictions
The fanfare elsewhere means Scotland's trip to the Americas has almost gone unnoticed as they open their four-match summer tour against Canada.
Gregor Townsend has chosen to give some of his big guns a break and ten players are in line to make their full international debuts in Ottawa, with centre Stafford McDowall and flanker Luke Crosbie, who have just ten caps between them, named co-captains.
The Canucks have handed winger Nic Benn his first cap, while five players, including twins Takoda and Talon McMullin, could make their international bows from the bench.
Canadian rugby is in the doldrums, failing to qualify for last year's Rugby World Cup and winning just one of four Tests in 2023. Previously the leading lights in North America, only two of their current squad play in Europe and neither at the top level.
The Scots' inexperience means there will be nerves but after another underwhelming Six Nations campaign, this is an opportunity for their youngsters and fringe players to improve their chances of regular international rugby.
Despite their youth, there is still a gulf between the sides but there is no real value in the handicap with Scotland around 36-point favourites. Therefore, it might be better to scour the player prices, with wing Arron Reed a standout option.
Reed represented England as a junior but has declared for Scotland and debuts after a strong season at Sale.
The 24-year-old crossed seven times as the Sharks qualified for the Premiership semi-finals and has a good chance to mark his first appearance with two or more tries.
