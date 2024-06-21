Racing Post logo
Rugby Union tips

Bulls vs Glasgow predictions and United Rugby Championship final tips: Warriors face another tough battle

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Bulls v Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday

The Bulls were too strong for Leinster in last week's semi-final
The Bulls were too strong for Leinster in last week's semi-finalCredit: Gallo Images

Where to watch Bulls vs Glasgow

Premier Sports 1, 7pm Saturday

Best bet

Bulls -8
2pts 4-5 Paddy Power

Bulls vs Glasgow predictions

Bookmakers made the Bulls six-point underdogs for last week's URC semi-final against Leinster in Pretoria, but there's no such generosity in Saturday's final and the South African side are clear favourites at their Loftus Versfeld heartland.

Glasgow Warriors came through a semi-final at one of the tournament's toughest venues last week as they beat Munster at Limerick's Thomond Park, but now face an even more arduous journey to a venue 1,300 metres above sea level.

The Warriors had their tireless defence to thank for last week's 17-10 success but they will be made to toil even harder by a physical Bulls outfit in the rarefied air of Pretoria.

The conditions so often take their toll on visiting teams in the last quarter of games and the Bulls should make their power tell to pull away late on.

Rugby Union tips

