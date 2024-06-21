Bulls vs Glasgow predictions and United Rugby Championship final tips: Warriors face another tough battle

Where to watch Bulls vs Glasgow

Premier Sports 1, 7pm Saturday

Best bet

Bulls -8

2pts 4-5 Paddy Power

Bulls vs Glasgow predictions

Bookmakers made the Bulls six-point underdogs for last week's URC semi-final against Leinster in Pretoria, but there's no such generosity in Saturday's final and the South African side are clear favourites at their Loftus Versfeld heartland.

Glasgow Warriors came through a semi-final at one of the tournament's toughest venues last week as they beat Munster at Limerick's Thomond Park, but now face an even more arduous journey to a venue 1,300 metres above sea level.

The Warriors had their tireless defence to thank for last week's 17-10 success but they will be made to toil even harder by a physical Bulls outfit in the rarefied air of Pretoria.

The conditions so often take their toll on visiting teams in the last quarter of games and the Bulls should make their power tell to pull away late on.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.