Australia vs Wales predictions and tips: Another near miss likely for youthful Wales

Where to watch Australia vs Wales

Live on Sky Sports Action, 10.45am Saturday

Best bet

Australia vs Wales predictions

Asking rugby fans to choose between Australia and Wales on the evidence of the last 12 months is like imploring them to pick their least favourite child.

The Wallabies looked to be turning the corner under Dave Rennie before their board decided the Kiwi was kaput and everyone's favourite interviewee, Eddie Jones, took over.

Jones' inability to answer any of the questions facing his country's national rugby union team meant he oversaw a miserable Rugby World Cup campaign. Upsetting everyone along the way, he headed for the exit before taking up a previously reported offer from Japan.

Among the embarrassments experienced during Jones' second spell was a 40-6 defeat to Wales in Lyon but Warren Gatland, another coach parachuted back in time for the global showpiece, has struggled to get the best from his players since losing to Argentina in the last eight in France.

That was the first of seven straight defeats, losing every game in the Six Nations before being well beaten by South Africa last month.

Never afraid to roll the dice, Gatland has selected centre Ben Thomas at fly-half, with his bigger frame potentially giving him the edge over the diminutive Sam Costelow.

Australia are embarking on a new era under coach Joe Schmidt and he has named seven uncapped players in his matchday 23.

An opening Test win of the year in Sydney could set the tone for his reign, but the presence of so many new faces may limit the Wallabies' fluency.

There is more familiarity about Wales, and Gatland's young side undoubtedly has potential. However, the Welsh have only ever won once in Australia and another agonising defeat could beckon.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.