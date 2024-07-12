Australia vs Wales predictions and second Test tips: More woe for Wales

Where to watch Australia vs Wales

Live on Sky Sports Action, 10.45am Saturday

Best bet

Wales +10

1pt Evs general

Australia vs Wales predictions

Last Saturday's 25-16 victory over Wales gave Joe Schmidt a winning start as Australia coach and a similar close scoreline may not be too far away when the pair reload in Melbourne.

Schmidt employed a fairly rudimentary game plan in the first Test and key combinations such as half-backs Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio have been handed another shot at cementing their spots as the Kiwi looks to build a Wallaby side capable of beating the British & Irish Lions in 2025 and then challenging at their home World Cup two years later.

After eight defeats in a row, Lolesio's Welsh counterpart, Ben Thomas, has said that winning the second Test is "non-negotiable".

Thomas's inclusion at number ten in Sydney came as a surprise following a season spent playing at centre for Cardiff. However, he is skilful, excellent from the kicking tee and now has exciting clubmate Cameron Winnett outside him following the 21-year-old's return to the starting line-up.

Even so, number eight Aaron Wainwright's injury has robbed the tourists of their best forward and seems typical of the bad luck that has plagued Warren Gatland since the coach decided to put his faith in youth ahead of this year's Six Nations.

Wales should build on last week's performance from an unfamiliar line-up and can push their hosts close again and are worth backing with a ten-point start.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.