Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers Super League predictions & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers

You can watch Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League on Channel 4 & Sky Sports Arena, 12.45pm Saturday

Match prediction & best bets

Wigan to win by one to 12 points

2pts 6-4 bet365



Wigan hammered Hull KR 64-6 the last time these two met but Rovers rested most of their key men that day with the Challenge Cup final a week later. Things should be much closer this time around with both sides in great form, but Wigan are fancied to get home by no more than 12 points.

Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers betting odds

Wigan Warriors 4-11

Hull Kingston Rovers 12-5

Draw 22-1

Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers : head-to-head stats

Recent meeting Wigan hammered Hull KR 64-6 the last time these two met but Rovers rested most of their key men that day with the Challenge Cup final a week later

Last match Wigan Warriors edged past Leigh Leopards 10-6 in the final round of the regular season to claim top spot in Super League, while Hull KR beat the Leopards 20-6 in last week's playoff eliminator

Longest winning streak: Wigan have won their last nine matches while Hull KR enjoyed a six-match winning streak earlier in the campaign to lift themselves into playoff contention

Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers matchday preview

Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers have had successful seasons already but both will be desperate for one last hurrah in the 2023 Super League campaign.

Wigan finished top of the pile in the regular season while Rovers were beaten finalists in August's Challenge Cup final at Wembley – and both would probably have accepted those outcomes if offered them at the start of the season.

However, now they stand just 80 minutes away from the Grand Final at Old Trafford and neither will want the fun to end now with the big dance looming large.

And both sides are in fantastic form ahead of their semi-final on Saturday lunchtime. The Warriors have won their last nine games to pip rivals Catalans Dragons and St Helens to the League Leaders' Shield on points difference, while the Robins have won their last five to reach the final four of the playoffs.

That gave them home advantage in last week's eliminator and they made it count with a 20-6 win over Leigh Leopards, the side who beat them in the Challenge Cup final.

While Rovers were knocking the spots off the Leopards, Wigan were sat at home with their feet up, and that extra week off could give them the advantage.

It was 64-6 to the Warriors when these two last met but things should be much closer this time around. KR rested most of their first-choice players for that encounter which came just a week before the cup final, but at full-strength they are a match for any side in Super League.

Willie Peters' side have beaten all of the other sides who finished in the top six this season, including a 27-18 win over Wigan in round one. They also beat the Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-finals courtesy of a golden-point winner from half-back Brad Schneider.

So the Warriors know they are in for a scrap and they won't be taking the Robins lightly. However, they have won five of their last six meetings with KR at the DW Stadium and they are fancied to extend that sequence on Saturday, although a tight contest can be expected.

Prior to August's blow-out scoreline the previous four meetings had featured winning margins of one, four, nine and ten points, so backing a Wigan win by no more than 12 points looks the best way to go.

Wigan Warriors form

Wigan sealed top spot in the regular season with a nine-match winning streak.

Hull Kingston Rovers form

Hull KR have won all six matches since losing the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in August

Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers team news

Wigan Warriors: Iain Thornley is replaced by Willie Isa in the only change to Wigan's 21-man squad from their last match against Leigh two weeks ago.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Dean Hadley returns from injury in place of Sauaso Sue.

