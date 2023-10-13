Wigan v Catalans: Betfred Super League Grand Final predictions & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from Betfred

Where to watch the Betfred Super League Grand Final

You can watch Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons in the Super League Grand Final on Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 6pm Saturday

Match prediction & best bets for Wigan v Catalans

Wigan to win by one to 12 points

​1pt 29-20 bet635

​Under 30.5 total match points

​2pts 10-11 bet365, Hills

Wigan penalty first scoring play

​1pt 5-1 bet365

Catalans penalty first scoring play

1pt 6-1 bet365



Wigan and Catalans have generally found points easy to come by in 2023 and in their three meetings this season they have handed out a beating to each other, while the opening fixture early on in the campaign resulted in an 18-10 win to the Dragons, and that looks a better guide as to what may happen on Saturday.

Betfred Super League Grand Final betting odds

Wigan Warriors 4-6

Catalans Dragons 6-4

Draw 18-1

Betfred Super League Grand Final : head-to-head stats

Recent meetings Catalans have won three of their last five meetings with Wigan

Last match Wigan won 34-0 when these two last met in round 23 of the regular season

Longest winning streak: Wigan have won their last ten matches; Catalans won seven matches between May and July to go top of the table

Betfred Super League Grand Final matchday preview

Only four sides have had their name etched on the Super League trophy and Catalans Dragons look unlikely to join the elite club at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

A long period of St Helens dominance was ended last week, when the French side brought an end to the Saints' dynasty that had won the last four Grand Finals.

And that came as some form of revenge for the Perpignan outfit, who lost 12-10 to St Helens in the 2021 decider in Manchester.

That was their only appearance at the end-of-season extravaganza and their second could end in disappointment too.

Wigan are warm 4-6 favourites and approach the Grand Final on a fantastic run of form having won their last ten matches. Included in that run was a stunning 34-0 win at Catalans which knocked the French side off top spot in the Super League standings.

Matt Peet's Warriors are full of confidence and they will fancy their chances of being crowned champions for the sixth time in the Super League era.

Wigan hammered Hull KR in the semi-finals last week, but things are likely to be much closer this week.

These two each scored a league-leading 722 points in the regular season but there is a good chance they will cancel each other out in Manchester.

Wigan also boasted the best defensive record in the regular season, conceding 60 points fewer than Catalans who shipped 420, and they are a tough nut to crack.

The Cherry & Whites haven't conceded more than 12 points in any of their last eight matches, including that walkover at Catalans, and that bodes well for this final.

Six of those fixtures have also seen the table-toppers limit their opponents to single-figure scores, so the 29-20 that the Warriors win by one to 12 points looks a decent bet.

And another path to profit may be to side with a low-scoring encounter.

A typically damp evening is forecast in Manchester prior to kick-off, and although things may dry out come kick-off time, conditions could make handling the ball tricky. Nerves could play a part, too, so points may be hard to come by.

Grand Finals are notoriously tight at the best of times and 16 of the 25 deciders have been settled by 12 points or fewer, with this contest likely to follow suit.

The last nine finals have yielded points totals of 36, 22, 12, 29, 16, 30, 18, 42 and 20, so they are rarely blow-out occasions.

It's 10-11 that Saturday's total fails to hit 31 and that looks like another decent bet, while it may also pay to back either side to open the scoring via a penalty goal.

Each side will be keen to post points at every opportunity, so either bet represents a great way to lock in an early Grand Final profit.

Wigan Warriors form

Wigan have won their last ten matches during their charge to the Grand Final, while they boasted the most prolific attack and the meanest defence during the 27-round regular season.

Catalans Dragons form

Catalans have won their last four matches on their way to Old Trafford, conceding just 24 points in the process.

Betfred Super League Grand Final squads

Wigan: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Sam Powell, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Brad O'Neill, Abbas Miski, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Ryan Hampshire, Tyler Dupree.

Catalans: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Adam Keighran, Tyrone May, Mitchell Pearce, Mike McMeeken, Michael McIlorum, Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley, Paul Seguier, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Romain Navarrate, Tiaki Chan, Arthur Romano, Matt Ikuvalu, Siua Taukeiaho, Jordan Dezaria, Tom Johnstone, Manu Ma'u, Sam Tomkins.

Betfred Super League Grand Final team news

Wigan Warriors: The Warriors have made one change to their 21-man squad following last weekend's semi-final win against Hull KR, with Ethan Havard returning from injury to take his place in the squad for the first time since July. He comes in to replace Cade Cust. Liam Marshall is free to play after escaping with just a fine for his Grade B trip last time out.

Catalans Dragons: The Dragons boast an unchanged squad after last Friday's dramatic win against St Helens. Sam Tomkins will make his final appearance for the club ahead of his retirement. Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Mike McMeeken are both available despite being charged with high tackles in that semi-final.

