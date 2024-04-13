Sunday's Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals predictions: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors and St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Where to watch St Helens v Warrington Wolves in the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals

St Helens to win by one to 12 points

2pts 29-20 bet365

The best has arguably been saved until last on Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final weekend as rivals St Helens and Warrington Wolves do battle for a place in the final four.

The Saints and Wolves have been two of the more successful sides in the competition over the last two decades, hoisting the famous old trophy a combined ten times since 2001.

Only Wigan on 20 occasions and Leeds on 14 have won the Cup more times than Saints (13) or the Wolves (nine) and Sunday's showdown at the Totally Wicked Stadium promises to live up to its billing.

Both sides have won five and lost two of their opening seven Super League fixtures so will be confident of continuing on the road to Wembley.

Warrington sit three places above the Saints due to a superior points difference but Sunday's tie will be the first true measure of their progress under new coach Sam Burgess.

The early signs are positive. But the Wire are yet to play Saints or Wigan this season, the two sides bookmakers believe are clear of the rest, and they must snap a seven-game losing streak against the Red Vee if they are to move within one win of a first trip to Wembley since 2019, when they upset the Saints in the final.

St Helens have dominated their recent meetings with the Wolves but they have rarely run away with things. Only two of their victories in their current seven-match run of success have come by more than two converted scores.

Backing a home win by a similar margin makes most appeal, and Saints are expected to be joined by fierce rivals Wigan, who travel to Castleford in Sunday's first quarter-final, in the draw for the last four.

The Warriors bounced back from their Good Friday defeat at St Helens to thump Leigh last week while Cas finally got their Super League account for 2024 up and running with a home win over Salford.

That continued some better signs from the Tigers in recent weeks and a handicap in the early-20s could be pitched about right by the layers.

