Sunday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Sunday's matches from the Betfred Super League. Plus get £50 in free bets with Betfred
Where to watch Sunday's Betfred Super League matches
Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC
BBC iPlayer and Sky Sports+, 3pm
London Broncos vs Leigh Leopards
Sky Sports+, 3pm
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
London Broncos +22
1pt Evs Betfred
Sunday's Betfred Super League predictions
The battle for a place in the Super League playoffs is poised for a thrilling conclusion with a month of the regular season remaining.
Warrington, Hull KR and Wigan have already sewn up half of the six available spots but in behind any one of five clubs could join them in the race for Old Trafford.
Leigh Leopards are the last of the top-six hopefuls to stake their claim in round 23 today, and they will be confident of moving to within one win of the playoff berths as they face basement boys London.
Last season’s Challenge Cup winners are ending the season with a rattle, winning six of their last seven games which includes a 36-6 home win over the Broncos last month.
Leigh have the added bonus of a far superior points difference to their playoff rivals and they will want to further increase that advantage at Plough Lane this afternoon.
The Leopards should take two points back to Lancashire but giving up a start of four converted scores on the handicap may prove a tad steep.
London have improved significantly as the season has progressed and they would have covered the line set for today’s contest in five of their last seven outings.
The Broncos have beaten Catalans at home and Hull FC at last weekend’s Magic Weekend in their last three outings and could prove obdurate opposition for Leigh.
Champions Wigan are tasked with overturning a 24-point line against Hull in today’s other contest, although the Warriors will no doubt be on guard after they were stunned 24-22 by the ailing Airlie Birds a month ago.
