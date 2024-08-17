Sunday's Betfred Super League Magic Weekend predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Sunday's Betfred Super League Magic Weekend matches

Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Action, 1.30pm

Catalans Dragons vs Hull Kingston Rovers

Sky Sports Action, 4pm

Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Action, 6.30pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Salford Red Devils +4 vs Leigh Leopards

1pt Evs Betfred

Catalans Dragons +8 vs Hull Kingston Rovers

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Huddersfield Giants -6 vs Castleford Tigers

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Sunday's Betfred Super League Magic Weekend predictions

Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils predictions

A battle between two in-form sides kicks off the action on Sunday and this tussle could swing either way.

Salford are clinging on to a playoff place but they are under threat from several sides and fast-finishing Leigh are one of those teams.

The Red Devils have won two of their last three matches and were beaten by St Helens last week only on golden point.

Leigh have won five of their last six, beating Saints along the way, and this could be a tight encounter so backing Salford with the handicap start looks a solid option.

Catalans Dragons vs Hull Kingston Rovers predictions

Sunday's showpiece fixture sees Hull Kingston Rovers, who started the round joint-top with Wigan, take on play-off rivals Catalans Dragons in another mouth-watering encounter.

The Robins are flying high following a run of nine wins from their last ten matches, but the only side to beat them in that sequence were the Dragons, who came out on top in a 15-14 triumph.

Catalans are something of a bogey side for KR and although recent results have been patchy, the French outfit look the bet with an eight-point start.

Each of their last four matches have been settled by that margin or less and the Dragons have won 11 of their last 12 meetings with the Robins so can be backed with a degree of confidence in this crucial contest.

Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers predictions

The final match of Magic Weekend sees two sides playing for little more than pride with the end-of-season playoffs looking out of reach.

Huddersfield Giants are favourites to come out on top in this contest and that looks a sound assessment despite their patchy form that has seen them lose four of their last five matches.

However, they have won their last five against the Tigers, including a 50-8 drubbing in March.

Cas have lost their last three fixtures so back the Giants to close the weekend with a comfortable victory.

