State of Origin series predictions and Game One betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch New South Wales vs Queensland

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 11.05am Wednesday

Best bets for the State of Origin series and Game One on Wednesday

Queensland to win Game One by one to 12 points

1pt 19-10 Betfred

Queensland to win State of Origin series

3pts 4-5 Betfred

Wednesday's State of Origin Game One predictions

Queensland have won three of the last four State of Origin series and the Maroons look the best bet to continue their dominance of the most brutal contest in rugby league.

The three-match series kicks off at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday morning and the home side are favourites to win the opening encounter.

However, an injury crisis has hit the Blues hard and new head coach Michael Maguire has had to shuffle his pack already with several star names missing.

That could hand the initiative to a more settled Queensland side who have won the past three opening fixtures staged in Sydney, and have won four of the past five series openers.

They look the best bet to win this encounter and they are worth backing to claim the series victory, too, as the Game One winner has won 31 of 42 series since Origin became a three-match contest.

Queensland have had the better prepration for this match, while Game Three will be held at their Brisbane stronghold, so all the elements are there for more Maroons glory.

