St Helens v Warrington Wolves predictions and Super League playoff tips: Saints set to hound out the Wolves

Where to watch St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Channel 4 & Sky Sports Arena, 12.45pm Saturday

Best bets

St Helens -10

3pts 10-11 general

St Helens penalty first scoring play

1pt 13-2 bet365

St Helens v Warrington Wolves predictions

Saturday's second Super League playoff eliminator looks a tough one for Warrington Wolves, who head to reigning champions St Helens in a third versus sixth contest at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Having won the last four Grand Finals, Saints are more accustomed to going straight into the semi-finals but they enter the playoffs in fantastic form and will fancy their chances of progressing at the hands of the Wolves, who made the post-season by the skin of their teeth.

Wigan will face the lowest-ranked eliminator winner in the semis, while Catalans will take on the highest-ranked eliminator winner on home soil in Perpignan. If the eliminator results follow the match betting, then it would be Hull KR going to Wigan next week, and St Helens heading to the south of France.

That means Saints have to do it the hard way for a change as their record in Perpignan isn't great, but first they must take care of Warrington.

And that shouldn't be too much of a problem for a Saints side who have won their last nine matches, and their last six against the Wire.

St Helens will only have eyes for Old Trafford now and they know better than most what it takes to succeed at this stage of the season.

The Red Vee won 18-6 when these two last met a fortnight ago, but things could be more comfortable on Saturday so a ten-point handicap looks well within reach for Paul Wellens' men.

It may also pay to take the 13-2 that St Helens open the scoring with a penalty as they are likely to start on the front with a buoyant home crowd roaring them on.

