Saturday's Super League Grand Final predictions & special bets: French set for double delight
Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday
Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 6pm Saturday
Best bets
Bevan French to win the Harry Sunderland Trophy (Man of the match)
1pt 4-1 Betfred, Coral
Sam Tomkins to win the Harry Sunderland Trophy (Man of the match)
1pt 5-1 Betfred
Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons predictions
Bevan French landed the Super League Man of Steel award during the week and he can make it a quickfire double with the man of the match award in the Grand Final.
He has been utilised to great effect in a number of positions this season for Wigan Warriors who are fancied to get the better of Catalans Dragons in Saturday's final at Old Trafford.
In 25 finals, on only three occasions has the winner of the Harry Sunderland Trophy come from the losing side and French has been in blistering form at stand-off for the Warriors.
For Catalans, Sam Tomkins looks the only name in the frame should a Dragon pick up the award.
Tomkins is retiring after this match but won three Grand Finals with the Warriors and now has the chance to help the Dragons win their first Super League trophy against his former club.
Win or lose, it is hard to see Tomkins being too far away from the man of the match conversation as he is likely to be in the spotlight for much of the 80 minutes and before.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
