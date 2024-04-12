Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals predictions: Leigh Leopards v Hull KR and Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

Where to watch Hull KR v Leigh Leopards in the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals

BBC Two & iPlayer, 5pm Saturday

Best bets for the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Hull KR -8.5

3pts 5-6 Betfred

Betfred Challenge Cup predictions

It took a drop goal from Leigh's Lachlan Lam in golden-point extra-time to settle an enthralling 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup final between the Leopards and Hull KR, but it could be the Robins who rule the roost when they reconvene in this season's quarter-finals.

Last season's Wembley showpiece was a thrilling affair which ebbed and flowed throughout the 80 minutes and until Lam intervened in extra-time to hand Leigh their first Challenge Cup crown in 52 years.

It's been a different story for the Leopards in 2024, however. Leigh have won just one of their opening six Super League outings and they didn't wholly convince in progressing past Championship side Featherstone by 12 points in the last round – the handicap had been set in the mid-30s.

Leigh were four-point favourites in last season's final but are eight-point underdogs at Craven Park on Saturday, a testament to Rovers' progress under coach Willie Peters.

The Robins have won five of their first seven Super League matches and could conceivably boast a perfect record. They have yet to play one of Catalans, St Helens or Wigan but they way they have swatted aside London 50-10 and Hull FC 34-10 in their last two league games and thumped Salford 40-0 in the last 16 of the cup has been highly impressive.

Only Saints have conceded fewer points per game on average than Rovers in Super League this season and only Wigan and Warrington have scored more points, further highlighting their impressive start.

Following their Wembley heartbreak, Rovers beat Leigh 52-10 and 20-6 in two subsequent league meetings last season and an eight-point handicap may not be enough to stop the Robins as they target a return to the national stadium.

Catalans Dragons, Challenge Cup winners in 2018, are asked to conceded a similar line in their last-eight date with Huddersfield.

The Giants are a difficult side to assess. They stuck a half-century of points on an abject Hull side for the second time this season last weekend but have been found lacking against Super League's leading lights.

Catalans, meanwhile, top the table with six wins from seven games but they have yet to really put a side apart from London the sword and last week's rousing 14-8 win over St Helens was an energy-sapping affair.

With that in mind, it may pay to leave this one alone from a punting perspective.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.