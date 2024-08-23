- More
Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Saturday's matches from the Betfred Super League. Plus get £50 in free bets with Betfred
Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches
St Helens v Hull KR
Sky Sports+, 3pm
Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants
Sky Sports+, 5.30pm
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
Hull KR -4
2pts 21-20 Betfred
Mikey Lewis to score a try
1pt Evs Betfred
Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions
Hull KR began round 23 looking down on the rest of Super League – and the soaring Robins have what it takes to record their first win at St Helens since 2013 on Saturday.
Rovers show no sign of wilting despite having big-hitters Wigan and Warrington snapping at their heels and they head to the Totally Wicked Stadium on the back of six successive wins.
Willie Peters' side have scored 107 tries this season, 12 more than Warrington, and last Sunday's 36-4 Magic Weekend win over Catalans at Elland Road was another big statement from Rovers, who beat Saints 40-20 on their own patch in May.
While KR continue to rock Super League's established order, fourth-placed Saints are looking anxiously over their shoulders after losing six of their last eight matches including a 20-0 humbling at the hands of rivals Wigan at Magic Weekend.
England international half-back Mikey Lewis epitomises Rovers' carefree and exciting brand of rugby, touching down for 14 tries in 22 league games in 2024.
Lewis has crossed for four tries in his last three meetings with Saints as well as five of the Robins' last six outings, so he looks a tempting even-money shot to breach St Helens' defence once more.
Salford are six-point favourites to beat Huddersfield in Saturday's other encounter.
