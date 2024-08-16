- More
Saturday's Betfred Super League Magic Weekend predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Saturday's Magic Weekend matches from the Betfred Super League. Plus get £50 in free bets with Betfred
Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League Magic Weekend matches
Hull FC vs London Broncos
Sky Sports Action, 2.30pm
Wigan Warriors vs St Helens
Sky Sports Action, 5pm
Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos
Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
London Broncos to beat Hull FC
1pt 12-5 Betfred
Wigan Warriors to win by one to 12 points vs St Helens
2pts 9-5 Betfred
Warrington Wolves -8 vs Leeds Rhinos
2pts 6-5 Betfred
Saturday's Betfred Super League Magic Weekend predictions
Hull FC vs London Broncos predictions
The opening contest of Magic Weekend at Elland Road puts the bottom two sides in the competition firmly in the spotlight.
They may have preferred to be buried deeper in the schedule somewhere, as the season can't come soon enough for the struggling duo, who have picked up just five wins between them in 21 rounds.
Hull FC are warm favourites for this contest but it is hard to have much faith in the beleaguered Black & Whites, who have shipped more than 40 points in their last two outings.
Injuries have hit hard and FC have won just three matches this season. One of those was against bottom side London but it came by just a four-point winning margin, and the Broncos got their revenge with a stunning 34-18 win in May.
Hull have lost four of their last five matches, and London, who beat Catalans Dragons recently, look a decent price to spring a surprise on day one.
Wigan Warriors vs St Helens predictions
The standout match of the weekend should be a belter, but these derby tussles are often tight affairs and backing a narrow Wigan win looks the best way to go.
The last seven meetings have been settled by margins of four, eight, 18, eight, 20, two and two, and it was 16-12 to the Warriors when the pair met last month.
Saints have fallen off the title pace following a recent slump and keeping things tight may be their best chance of taking something out of the contest.
Wigan have won three of the last five meetings and should be too strong once more for their bitter rivals.
Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos predictions
The final match on Saturday should see a comfortable win for Warrington Wolves, who can cover the handicap.
The Wolves have won six of their last seven matches, including stunning victories over Wigan and St Helens, and they have also had the better of things in recent matches with Leeds.
Warrington have won both meetings with the Rhinos in 2024 by margins of 12 and 26 points, so a win by nine points or more looks well within the compass of Sam Burgess's in-form outfit.
Leeds stunned Wigan with a 30-4 victory last weekend but they are hugely inconsistent and it is hard to see them producing a follow-up shock result against another of the title contenders.
