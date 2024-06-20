Leeds vs Leigh and Wigan vs London predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab that offer here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Wigan Warriors v London Broncos

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Leigh Leopards -2

3pts 21-20 Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £50 in Betfred free bets

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Leeds Rhinos will celebrate the life of Rob Burrow on Friday night in their first home match since the passing of the legendary scrum-half.

Leigh are the visitors to Headingley and the Leopards are two-point handicap favourites despite sitting below the Rhinos in the Betfred Super League standings.

It’s been a trying week for Leeds, who have stood down four players in line with concussion protocols following last weekend’s shambolic defeat at second-bottom Hull, which turned out to be Rohan Smith’s final game at the helm after he departed Headingley by mutual consent on Wednesday.

Defeat at the MKM Stadium was the nadir of an increasingly frustrating season for the Rhinos, whose hefty off-season expenditure has yet to bear fruit.

Leeds were already without Andy Ackers, Morgan Gannon and James Bentley due to concussion and they have been forced to dip into the loan market to sign Sam Eseh Jnr from Wigan for Friday's match.

Opponents Leigh have yet to hit the heights which took them to Challenge Cup glory in 2023 but there have been some encouraging signs that they could make a late dash for the playoffs.

A run of four wins and a draw from their last six league outings has put the top six within striking distance for the Leopards, who can further their playoff claims with victory at Headingley.

With league leaders St Helens not in action until Sunday, champions Wigan can reach the Super League summit with a win over basement boys London.

The Warriors, fresh from winning the Challenge Cup a couple of weeks ago, are asked to concede a 42-point handicap start to the Broncos.

Grab £50 in Betfred free bets when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on on the 2024 Betfred Super League.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using promo code SUMMER50 .

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details.

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0) with seven days of registering.

Get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

Offer available to new customers residing in the UK, Ireland and Gibraltar who are at least 18 years old and who register for an account with us between 00:00 on Friday 31st May and 23:59 on Sunday 14th July 2024.

Customers must be successfully verified by Betfred before any Free Bets are awarded. Please see Betfred's Verification Policy for more details.

Verification Policy Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card registered to you. No other payment method will qualify.

Place a bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+), which is going to be settled within 7 days of registering for your account.

Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify.

Only your very first valid bet will count.

If your bet is voided or cancelled by us: it will not count and the next valid bet you place will be considered instead.

If your account is set to euros you will need to deposit and bet €10 to qualify.

Your £50 in Free Bets will be credited within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled, and can be used as followed: 3 x £10 to use on any Sportsbook Markets/2 x £10 to use on Accumulators (4+ selections).

Free Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will not form part of any winnings returned.

Any unused Free Bets will expire 7 days after issue.

One welcome offer per address/IP address/device or mobile number. Previous account holders are not eligible for the offer. Anyone opening a Betfred.com account that has previously held an account with us that is closed does not qualify for the offer.,

In the event of a dispute, the decision of the Betfred Management Team will be final and based on our Terms and Conditions. 18+

18+ 18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org .

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.