Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards predictions and Super League playoff tips: Robins to exact some revenge

Where to watch Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Hull Kingston Rovers -6

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Hull KR penalty first scoring play

1pt 13-2 bet365

Leigh Leopards penalty first scoring play

1pt 8-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards predictions

Hull KR have had some fantastic tussles with Leigh Leopards this season and this crucial Super League playoff eliminator should be no different.

The pair have enjoyed superb 2023 campaigns, following their Challenge Cup final ding-dong with a place in the top six of the regular-season table, and the neck-and-neck nature of their contests this season went right down to the final hooter last Friday.

Leigh looked set for fourth place and a home fixture in the playoffs. However, defeat at home to Wigan Warriors coupled with KR's hefty win at relegated Wakefield Trinity meant KR leapfrogged the Leopards into fourth, thus taking crucial home advantage for this knockout contest.

And home soil is generally where the Robins do their best work with Willie Peters' side claiming nine of their 16 victories this season at Craven Park.

Leigh won there 30-25 in round three, but Rovers responded with a whopping 52-10 drubbing in the match which followed the Challenge Cup final, which went the Leopards' way courtesy of a golden-point drop goal in extra time.

Things could be just as tight in this latest dust-up but Hull KR are fancied to come out on top by covering a four-point handicap.

The Leopards have limped into the playoffs, but Rovers kick off the post-season in much better shape having won their final five regular-season matches, including that 52-10 thumping of their playoff opponents.

Wakefield, Catalans, Salford and Huddersfield have all been given short shrift by Rovers in the closing weeks, and things have been more of a struggle for the Challenge Cup holders who have won just two of their last six league matches.

Last week's narrow loss to Wigan proved costly as Zak Hardaker and John Asiata look set to miss out this week through injury, but Tom Amone can play after his appeal against a ban was successful. Only Dean Hadley is likely to be an absentee for Hull KR, who have won nine of their last 12 meetings with Leigh.

It promises to be a thrilling encounter at Craven Park between two teams who like to attack, although it could start as a tight, nervy affair given what is at stake.

That could see each side looking to put points on the board at any given opportunity, so a penalty kick to be the first scoring play on Friday looks to be a good way to go.

Hull KR are 13-2 to get the first score on the board with a two-pointer, while Leigh are 8-1 to open up with a successful shot at goal. Both bets look cracking value and represent an early chance to lock in a profit.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.