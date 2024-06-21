Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Warrington Wolves -8

3pts Evs Betfred

Betfred Super League predictions

Hull recorded only their second win of the Betfred Super League season last weekend as they beat an abject Leeds side 18-10.

It's a win FC had been building towards following some more coherent performances than the ones they were producing earlier this season, although backing up against Warrington Wolves seems likely to prove beyond them.

Hull's win over Leeds probably says more about the state of the Rhinos, who sacked head coach Rohan Smith this week following the defeat, than it does about their own game and they could be brought back down to earth by the Wolves.

The pair have already met twice this season and Warrington have ran out comfortable winners on both occasions – 36-10 in March and 24-6 at the start of May.

The fourth-placed Wolves have lost their last three outings, to Wigan in Super League and Challenge Cup final and at Salford last weekend, but they welcome back key men George Williams, Josh Thewlis and Lachlan Fitzgibbon for their visit to East Yorkshire and are fancied to regain the winning thread.

Warrington have scored almost double the amount of points Hull have this term and have conceded a staggering 255 points fewer (195 to 450), so a handicap of eight points probably underestimates the difference in class between the two sides.

Catalans Dragons have failed to fire in recent weeks and prepare to welcome Huddersfield Giants to the south of France following five defeats in their last six.

The Giants have already won in Perpignan this season, sauntering to a surprise 34-6 Challenge Cup win in April. But they have just twice since, against Leeds and Hull, meaning it's hard to have confidence in them with a handicap start of eight points despite the Dragons' malaise.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.