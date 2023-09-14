Friday's Super League predictions including Warrington Wolves v St Helens: Saints are showing champion form

Where to watch Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bet

St Helens -4

2pts 10-11 general

Wigan -24 v Castleford

8pm Friday

1pt Evs Hills

Jake Wardle first tryscorer in Wigan v Castleford

1pt 12-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Warrington Wolves v St Helens predictions

There are just two rounds of the Super League regular season remaining and Friday could be a pivotal evening at both ends of the table.

There is a three-way battle at the top for the League Leaders' Shield with Wigan, Catalans and St Helens, all on 36 points, separated only by points difference.

At the bottom, Wakefield's fate could be sealed if they fail to win at Leigh or Castleford pick up at least a point at Wigan.

Two of the top three are in action on Friday, with Saints' trip to Warrington the Sky TV offering.

Warrington also have plenty to play for as their mid-season dip has left them nervously fighting to stay in the playoff places.

The Wolves lost to top-six rivals Salford last week and it is hard to see them getting the better of the champions, who have hit top gear to win seven games on the bounce.

Saints have won their last five meetings with Wire and should be able to cover a six-point handicap.

The champions started this round with the joint-best defensive record in Super League, conceding 348 points in 25 matches at 13.9 per game. And, having beaten Warrington in their last five meetings, they will fancy their chances of piling the pressure on their rivals for top spot.

However, Wigan take on Castleford at the same time, and their somewhat easier assignment could see them rack up the points at the DW Stadium.

The Warriors have been rampant of late and have won their last seven meetings with Cas, including a 36-0 drubbing in round three.

Matt Peet's men have posted scores of 50, 26, 34, 64 and 44 in recent weeks and their quest to finish top of the pile should see them go all-out from the first whistle.

Wigan entered round 26 with the best attack in the competition and have scored at least 32 points in each of their last three meetings with the Tigers.

A chunky 24-point handicap should be in their compass and it may pay to have a first tryscorer wager, too.

The Warriors can score from all over the park, with Abbas Miski, Bevan French, Liam Marshall and Jake Wardle all in fantastic tryscoring form and the latter looks a value pick to open the scoring on Friday.

Centre Wardle bagged a hat-trick in a 50-0 rout of Leeds last week to make it seven tries in his last five outings. At 12-1, he looks fine value to cross for the first try.

Basement boys Wakefield have won just four of their 25 fixtures this season and their time in the top flight could be brought to a close at Leigh.

Trinity must win both remaining games and hope Castleford lose both of theirs heavily to stand any chance of staying up, but they are likely to be given short shrift by the Leopards, who are a best-priced 1-8 for victory.

Leigh already have the Challenge Cup in their trophy cabinet and have sealed a place in the playoffs. This looks a trappy betting heat with little value to be had for punters.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport