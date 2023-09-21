Friday's Super League predictions including Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors: Warriors can win battle for top spot

Where to watch Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Wigan to win by one to 12 points

1pt 17-10 bet365

Catalans Dragons to win by one to 12 points v Salford Red Devils 8pm Friday

1pt 7-4 bet365

Hull KR -12 v Wakefield Trinity 8pm Friday

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Castleford Tigers to beat Leeds Rhinos 8pm Friday

1pt 13-10 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors predictions

The final round of the Super League regular season is here and there looks set to be a frantic finish on Friday with top spot and the final playoff place still to be confirmed.

All six final fixtures will kick off at 8pm with a Lancashire derby between Leigh and Wigan taking centre stage on Sky Sports, who will have cameras at every group to keep viewers abreast of the twists and turns.

The Warriors are battling it out with Catalans and St Helens for the League Leaders' Shield, while sixth place is still up for grabs with Warrington and Salford bidding to prolong their seasons.

Hull KR are looking to leapfrog Leigh into fifth to claim a slightly easier route in the playoffs, but at the bottom Wakefield's relegation was confirmed last week and there is little left to play for for Castleford, Hull FC, Huddersfield and Leeds.

There's plenty at stake in Wigan's derby clash with Leigh and a bruising encounter is not ideal ahead of the intense cauldron of the playoffs.

This could turn into a proper battle but the Warriors, who are in pole position to finish top courtesy of their superior points difference, are fancied to show their class and come out on top.

Matt Peat's side have been in stunning form of late and they have won their last five meetings against Leigh.

Wigan have won their last four Super League engagements by an aggregate 158-14 scoreline, nilling Catalans and Leeds along the way, and they look primed to cling on to top spot with a victory by no more than 12 points.

Catalans have set the pace at the top for most of the campaign but they look set to miss out on the League Leaders' Shield to the Warriors. However, the Dragons can hang on to second place and with it a home semi-final by ending Salford's Old Trafford dreams on Friday.

Catalans were 42-0 victors when these two met in round 20, but things could be a lot closer this time around as the Red Devils are a tough nut to crack on home soil and will be desperate to continue their campaign.

An away win by one to 12 points looks the best bet but things could be much more comfortable for Hull KR on their trip to relegated Wakefield.

Trinity have won just four matches this season and, although each of those victories have come on home soil, they are unlikely to go out with a bang against in-form Rovers.

The Robins are looking to leapfrog Leigh and nick fourth spot which would see them play at home in the first week of the playoffs. And having won four of their last five meetings with Wakey, Rovers are fancied to hold up their end of the bargain by covering a 12-point handicap.

Castleford were locked in the relegation battle with Trinity until recently but edged clear of danger with a couple of crucial wins, and the Tigers could end their season on a high with a win at beleaguered Leeds.

The Tigers can play with freedom with survival assured but the Rhinos are in turmoil and there could be a toxic atmosphere at Headingley, where the Rhinos could feel the wrath of an angry South Stand.

Grand Finalists last season, Leeds have missed out on the playoffs by some distance this time around and have lost their last two matches by an aggregate 111-0. They are unlikely to get much sympathy from their Yorkshire rivals on Friday.

Cas can take advantage to end their season on a better note but Hull FC's trip to St Helens could get very messy and Warrington's trip to Huddersfield looks extremely tough to call, so both of those fixtures are best left alone from a betting perspective.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.