Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Castleford Tigers +22

2pts 5-6 Betfred

Catalans Dragons -4

1pt Evs Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Hull Kingston Rovers hit the heady heights of top spot in the Betfred Super League last week and that is their motivation once again on Friday night.

The Robins were pushed back into second following Wigan's win over Leigh on Tuesday but the Robins can leapfrog the Warriors once more, albeit maybe only for 24 hours.

Rovers take on a Tigers side who showed their claws with a couple of surprise wins last month but have since been caged by two straight defeats.

The highflying Robins have won eight of their last nine meetings with Cas and they are warm favourites to extend that sequence on Friday, although it may not be as handsome a victory as bookmakers think.

Willie Peters' men are asked to cover a whopping 22 points on the handicap and that looks on the large side.

It was 13-12 to KR when these two last met in June and only two of the last 13 meetings have been settled by a margin bigger than Friday's handicap mark.

Rovers should come out on top, but Cas can keep it respectable, having beaten Catalans and St Helens recently.

Friday's other fixture looks much tougher to assess, as neither Huddersfield nor Catalans are in particularly great shape at the moment.



The Giants have won just one of their last seven while the Dragons were humbled by the bottom side, London Broncos, 12-10 last week.

The French outfit have won just three of their nine away matches this season and are clinging on to a playoff spot.

They should get the win in West Yorkshire and a four-point handicap can be covered, but it is hard to see them cutting loose on Friday.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.