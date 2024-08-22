Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Leeds Rhinos to win by one to 12 points

2pts, 9-5 Betfred

Warrington Wolves -16

1pt 21-20 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Leeds Rhinos are four points behind the top six in the race for the Super League playoffs, but they can boost their chances of playing in the postseason by beating Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

The Rhinos have lost four of their last six games, but they were only outclassed by Warrington Wolves on two occasions during that time. Warrington are competing for the title, but Leeds will feel they are improving under coach Brad Arthur, who has agreed to stay at Headingley for at least another 12 months.

Leeds finally have some stability, which is what they've needed since Rohan Smith's departure, and they will feel a return to home soil will be the perfect tonic.

While Catalans have nilled Leeds in the last two games in Perpignan, the Rhinos have beaten the French outfit in their previous two meetings at Headingley.

Steve McNamara's side have lost three in five themselves, and with Leeds half-back Brodie Croft back from compassionate leave, they should be able to squeeze past the Dragons in a tight battle.

Elsewhere in Super League, Warrington Wolves should succeed on their travels when they take on Castleford.

The Tigers have lost four in a row, while Warrington go into the game with a record of seven wins in nine.

Sam Burgess's side ran out 30-8 winners in the previous meeting in March and a similar scoreline is expected this time around.

