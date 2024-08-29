Hull KR vs Salford and Leigh vs Warrington predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Salford Red Devils +16

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Leigh Leopards

2pts 11-10 Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Old Trafford is inching ever closer on the horizon for the top sides in the Betfred Super League but surprise pacesetters Hull Kingston Rovers show few signs of bowing to pressure.

The Robins are level on points at the top with champions Wigan, with four rounds of the regular season remaining, but they have a far better points difference courtesy of some recent thumping wins.

Rovers have conceded no more than six points in their last four outings of a seven-game winning streak, powering past a rattled St Helens outfit in dominant fashion last weekend.

Willie Peters' league leaders may not have it so easy against Salford on Friday night, though, with the Red Devils intent on securing their own playoff berth and in confident mood after last weekend's 60-10 rout of Huddersfield.

Fourth-placed Salford are also enjoying another excellent campaign and have already beaten Hull KR in Super League in March.

The Robins exacted a swift and heavy revenge only a few weeks later in the Challenge Cup but Paul Rowley's Red Devils are never to be taken lightly and a 16-point start on the handicap could be enough for them to keep Rovers at arm's length.

Leigh are another side targeting a top-six finish and the Leopards could be a spot of value to beat Warrington on home soil.

The Leopards have won seven of their last eight Super League outings and were only narrowly beaten 16-14 at Warrington earlier this season.

