England v Tonga predictions and Third Test tips: Headingley contest to be another tight affair

Where to watch England v Tonga

BBC One, 2.30pm Saturday

Best bet

England to win by one to 12 points

1pt 7-5 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England v Tonga predictions

England put their historic three-game Test series against Tonga to bed with a 14-4 win in last week's second Test at Huddersfield, and they will be keen to seal a clean sweep in the final match at Headingley on Saturday.

The first Test at St Helens featured more points but was a tighter affair as the hosts claimed a 22-18 victory, and another competitive encounter can be expected in Leeds.

Shaun Wane's hosts are warm favourites to triumph once again and while that stance looks justified given they've won all five previous meetings, a response can be expected from a Tonga side who won’t want to head home having been beaten 3-0.

Wet conditions played their part in an attritional affair seven days ago and rain is again forecast to fall in Leeds on Saturday, so don’t expect a free-flowing extravaganza at at the home of the Rhinos.

The final act of the series may lack the same intensity as the first two matches given the series situation. But even when there was more at stake Tonga managed to score just 22 points across the opening two matches, so there is little expectation that the tourists will suddenly cut loose in this finale.

So bearing all that in mind, another tight match looks the most likely and backing England to win by no more than 12 points looks the best course of action.

Wet and cold conditions can be rugby’s worst enemy and that could lead to plenty of handling errors, while both coaches have made changes to their sides which could also lead to a disjointed contest.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.