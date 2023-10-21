England v Tonga predictions and international rugby league tips: Points may be scarce in series opener

Where to watch England v Tonga

BBC One, 2.30pm Sunday

England v Tonga predictions

England coach Shaun Wane has had almost a year to stew on the heartbreak of a golden-point defeat to Samoa in the World Cup semi-finals.

Never one to hide his emotions, Wane said he was “wounded” by that 27-26 extra-time defeat at the Emirates Stadium and laid the blame for not making the final firmly at his own door.

England have played only once since that reverse, a 64-0 hiding of France in April, meaning that the Samoa defeat is still raw for Wane and many of his players. So a three-match Test series against Tonga offers England’s first real opportunity to exorcise their demons.

Wane’s men are 2-5 to win the series, which starts in St Helens on Sunday, and six-point favourites to draw first blood.

Regular England skipper George Williams is banned for the first two matches and there will be a new look to Wane’s side. Only Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby, who at 22 will be England’s youngest captain, remain from the backline which lost to Samoa.

It could therefore take England time to hone their combinations and a Tonga outfit blessed with NRL talent will be no pushover in any case.

The Tongans suffered a disappointing quarter-final exit at the World Cup, having made the last four in 2017. But they have talent running throughout their squad and in Kristian Woolf, who led St Helens to three successive Super League titles from 2020 to 2022, they boast a coach who will have planned meticulously for the challenge.

Given the heavy rainfall across Britain since Friday, conditions are unlikely to be conducive to free-flowing rugby and an arm wrestle could ensue.

Defences could therefore come to the fore and points may be at a premium. With that in mind, going low on a total points line of 36.5 looks the best approach.

