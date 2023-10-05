Catalans Dragons v St Helens Super League predictions & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch Catalans Dragons v St Helens

You can watch Catalans Dragons v St Helens in the Super League on Sky Sports Mix, 8pm Friday

Match prediction & best bet

St Helens

2pts Evs general



Reigning champions St Helens have won their last ten matches with the Super League Grand Final in sight and they can continue their charge towards a fifth straight title.

Catalans Dragons v St Helens betting odds

Catalans Dragons 10-11

St Helens Evs

Draw 18-1

Catalans Dragons v St Helens : head-to-head stats

Recent meeting Catalans won 14-12 to Catalans when these two last met in round 19

Last match Catalans sealed second spot in the table with an 18-9 win over Salford, while St Helens saw off Warrington Wolves in last week's eliminator playoff 16-8

Longest winning streak: A seven-match winning streak in June and July lifted Catalans to the top of Super League, while Saints have won their last ten fixtures

Catalans Dragons v St Helens matchday preview

Catalans Dragons were top of the table for a large part of the Super League campaign but they limped into the final rounds of the season by their standards and they may be running out of steam at a crucial time.

The Dragons, who last reached the Grand Final in 2021, lost two of their final five regular-season matches, including a 34-0 home hammering by Wigan at the end of August.

Catalans responded to finish second on the regular-season ladder, but they are far from the free-flowing form that showed them at their best earlier in the campaign.

Steve McNamara's men have won their last three meetings with St Helens but the champions are in red-hot form and know exactly what it takes to reach the Grand Final.

Saints have won their last ten matches and are seeking an unprecedented fifth Super League title in a row.

Having to overcome a playoff eliminator was an unfamiliar experience for the reigning champions but their hard-fought success over Warrington last week should stand them in good stead for Friday's semi-final showdown in France.

It was 14-12 to Catalans when these two last met in round 19 and this latest meeting is likely to be just as tight with so much at stake. The last three meetings have featured winning margins of two, 12 and two.

Another close contest is expected but Saints are fancied to turn the tables given they have so much playoff experience to draw on, and they are unlikely to give up their title without putting up a huge fight.

It's evens that the Red Vee do the business once again and that looks a decent bet in a game which could swing either way.

Catalans Dragons form

Catalans lost two of their final five regular-season matches and they don't look as sharp as they did midway through the season.

St Helens form

St Helens have won their last ten matches and the reigning champions look to have timed their run at the perfect time as they bid to land a fifth-straight Super League title.

Catalans Dragons v St Helens team news

Catalans Dragons: The hosts are sweating on the fitness of star half-back Mitchell Pearce. Siosiua Taukeiaho replaces Fouad Yaha in the Dragons' 21-man squad.

St Helens: Coach Paul Wellens has made two changes for the trip to France after last week's win over Warrington. Joe Batchelor and Dan Norman are out with young forwards Matthew Foster and George Delaney replacing them.

