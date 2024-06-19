Castleford Tigers vs Hull Kingston Rovers predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Castleford Tigers vs Hull Kingston Rovers

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull Kingston Rovers to win by one to 12 points

1pt 19-10 Betfred

Thursday's Betfred Super League predictions

Hull Kingston Rovers start the second half of the Betfred Super League season just two points off top spot and they can enhance their playoff claims with a win at Castleford Tigers.

The Robins have tamed the Tigers regularly in recent years, winning seven of the last eight meetings, and they can extend their current three-match winning sequence.

However, KR have won just three of their six away league matches in 2024 so they may struggle to cut loose at the Jungle on Thursday.

Cas limited league and Betfred Challenge Cup holders Wigan to a 10-8 victory last week, and each of their three wins this season have come on home soil.

Hull KR to win by no more than 12 points looks the best bet for this contest.

