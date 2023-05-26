What have we learned from a frantic season of hiring and firing in the top flight?

It has been a record-breaking season of managerial changes in the Premier League, as reflected by the fact that 'interim' is now a short-priced favourite to be named the 2023 Oxford Word of the Year.

But what lessons can be learned from a campaign in which the managerial merry-go-round spun out of control, catapulting hapless Scott Parkers, Graham Potters and Javi Gracias all over the place?

Don't just copy Brighton's homework

Potter's big-money move from Brighton to Chelsea in September didn't go according to plan for anyone, apart from the Seagulls.

Their appointment of Roberto De Zerbi was a masterstroke. A 4-1 rout of Potter's Blues provided an early highlight and Brighton went on to qualify for the Europa League while Chelsea slipped down the table under the increasingly grim-faced Frank Lampard.

Class is permanent

Aston Villa's hiring of Unai Emery to succeed Steven Gerrard was one of the sleeper hits of the season. After a forgettable spell at Arsenal, Emery has done a fine job at Villa, who had a memorable run of seven wins in eight games between February and April, culminating in a 3-0 demolition of highflying Newcastle.

Another former Sevilla coach, Julen Lopetegui, proved a significant upgrade on Bruno Lage at Wolves. Lopetegui, who also had brief spells in charge of Spain and Real Madrid, coaxed a goal-shy Wanderers side to safety although his future at Molineux is reportedly in doubt and he explained this week: "I have a contract here. But we will see what will happen because this is football." Indeed.

Timing is crucial

Patrick Vieira's career as Crystal Palace gaffer ended after a winless run of fixtures against Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United (twice), Newcastle, Brighton (twice), Brentford, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal.

His successor Roy Hodgson kicked off with three straight wins against Leicester, Leeds and Southampton who, you may have spotted, are the bottom three heading into the final day of term.

Beware of false dawns

Ruben Selles won his first game in charge of Southampton against Chelsea, when his suit and black turtleneck jumper ensemble was hailed by Sky Sports as "a choice of attire that screamed head coach rather than interim".

Sadly for Saints and Selles, their partnership turned out to be more emperor's new clothes than Savile Row's finest.

Try not to sack your interim manager

If, like Tottenham, you're staggering towards the finish line under your second temporary manager, then something's gone awry.

With the benefit of hindsight, the decision to replace Antonio Conte with his assistant Cristian Stellini wasn't the best option – you're running a football club, not a hereditary monarchy.

Savour the rare successes

The grass isn't always greener on the other side of the technical area. Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe have won over the doubters at Arsenal and Newcastle while Steve Cooper and David Moyes repaid the faith shown in them by leading Nottingham Forest to survival and West Ham to the Europa Conference League final.

Gary O'Neil inherited a Bournemouth side who had lost 9-0 at Liverpool in their previous game and kept the Cherries up in great style. And let's not forget Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor, whose sole game in charge – a 0-0 draw with Liverpool – earns him my vote for the Blues' manager of the season.

Follow us on Twitter