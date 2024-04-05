Liam Flin: Adopting new strategies has been key on my sports tipping journey

In the six years since I started working for Racing Post Sport, the most important thing I have learned is I am always learning.

You only have to look at the myriad of new markets on any given event to see that sports betting is constantly changing and standing still as a tipster is not an option.

And it is in the last couple of years especially that a few tweaks in my strategy have helped me evolve as a tipster.

After my tipping record finished at a loss in 2022, a plan was hatched to become bolder and more creative with recommendations.

While also tipping on cricket and tennis, I'm predominantly a football tipster and previously would shy away from bigger-priced selections on matches, instead sticking to the well-worn markets.

Longshot bet builders and accumulators are unlikely to be the choice of those seeking steady long-term returns, but examining alternative single markets can be a way to eke out more value.

For example, if I fancied a team to win a high-scoring game then previously tipping Team A to win and both teams to score might have been my primary option. But, on occasion, a better angle could be found in the correct-score market, splitting stakes on Team A to win 2-1 and 3-1.

There is less margin for error when backing correct scores but the two markets convey similar assessments – one team looks better-equipped to win than the other but it should be a free-flowing game and their opponents could score.

With the correct-score selections, however, punters have the chance to extract more value from a similar outcome.

The bottom line is do not be afraid of bigger prices – betting is all about value after all.

Delving into statistical-based markets has also made a difference.

If an in-form cricketer catches my eye, for example, there can be a temptation to rush to the top runscorer or wicket-taker markets. However, there are times when a player runs or wickets line bet or player performance pick may be more appropriate.

It is easy to fall into the trap of seeing a player to top score at a nice price and thinking no more of it. But it may be the case that while the batter is in good form, the return from injury of the team's opener means they will drop down the order and have less time at the crease.

Similarly, it could be that despite predominately being a batter their part-time off-spin has been quietly effective and the player performance markets are better suited on this occasion. Looking beyond the obvious has certainly helped me.

As a tipster it is not always a case of getting free rein to tip on the events and matches you want, but where possible it pays to narrow your focus.

Having a smaller set of teams or even leagues to focus on and read about is always better than trying to spread yourself too thin and dilute your knowledge.

For some readers this advice may be nothing new, but a combination of these strategies and a shrewder analysis of my record has undoubtedly improved my tipping to the point where I was in profit for 11 of 12 months in 2023.

The important thing now is to not stand still.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.