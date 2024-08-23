Depth of the pyramid makes up for Premier League's quiet start

The 2024-25 Premier League season is only a week old but is already shaping up to be the most tedious top-flight campaign of the lot.

There was little in the way of excitement on the opening weekend until Tottenham almost did the most Spursy of things against Leicester when relinquishing their lead having utterly dominated the match.

Obviously, the most Spursy thing would have been for Jamie Vardy to have buried his second opportunity and Tottenham to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, so maybe the Lilywhites are making some progress after all . . .

But the match at the King Power aside, it was hardly the thunderous return the 'greatest league in the world' would have hoped for.

Efficient rather than exciting wins for title favourites Arsenal and Manchester City followed a dour opening-night victory for Manchester United and Liverpool's relatively comfortable 2-0 triumph over new boys Ipswich.

There were no big shocks provided by the mid-table clubs and, except for Leicester's draw, all those expected to struggle this season lost their opening match.

Of course, one week is clearly far too early to write off an entire season but looking at the managers, the squads and the transfer activity, there is little to suggest that 2024-25 will confound the expected narrative.

Arsenal may prove me wrong but the biggest threat to City's dominance may come from an independent commission rather than on the football pitch.

And the relegation picture could also be heavily influenced by off-field matters with several clubs under scrutiny and in danger of a potential points deduction.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the BBC that "there is no happy alternative to enforcing rules" and he may be right, but is this really what we want from sport?

Banners about King's Counsel rather than players? Debates over points deductions instead of team selection? It's all so mundane.

My excitement for the Premier League might be rekindled if two or three teams can mount serious title charges, not an easy task against the juggernaut that is Pep Guardiola's City.

Not for one moment last season did I honestly think Arsenal had a chance of overhauling the champions and I am similarly pessimistic about their prospects again.

The challengers not only need to up their game, but Guardiola's side will have to simultaneously drop a level or two, which seems unlikely.

But fear not, for it is not all doom and gloom. English football is blessed with an unrivalled pyramid and it is the competition further down the divisions that is getting me genuinely buzzing for the campaign.

My hometown club Southend are not even in the EFL, yet still had an average attendance of 6,493 last season.

The Shrimpers are a fifth-tier outfit who, due to off-field issues, transfer embargos and a points deduction, had next to no chance of promotion last term but still drew such sizeable crowds. Now that is truly remarkable.

More people attended Championship fixtures than games in Serie A, Bundesliga or La Liga last season. And it is the second most-watched league in Europe behind the Premier League.

We are lucky to have such depth and interest in English football and it needs to be treasured.

Of England's Euro 2024 squad, 19 of the 26 have played in the EFL - and four others have previously played in the EFL Trophy.

So not only are the lower leagues exciting to watch, but they are a breeding ground for young talent.

If like me your interest in the Premier League has not quite been piqued yet then count yourself lucky we have so much choice.

I'm still on cricket duty this weekend but a Bank Holiday Monday trip to Roots Hall is just what I need to get my football juices flowing.

