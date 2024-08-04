- More
Steve Palmer's Olympics men's golf final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the final round of the Olympics men's golf at Le Golf National
Racing Post Members' Club subscribers will get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's Golfwise Extra column for the final round of each week's biggest tournament.
Steve's tournament preview selections have resulted in profit in 20 of the last 23 years and for those looking for even more extensive golf coverage don't miss Palmer's extra pointers every Wednesday in the Racing Post newspaper.
As well as his tips, you will get expert spotlight comments for all players in our extensive price comparison grids which include course and recent form, plus Palmer's unique attribute icons to help identify the players suited to conditions each week.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inOlympics tips
Last updated
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Day nine predictions and best bets
- Olympic men's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Day eight predictions and best bets
- Olympics men's cycling road race predictions, odds and cycling betting tips
- Olympics women's singles final match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- Get ready for day five of Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Day nine predictions and best bets
- Olympic men's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Day eight predictions and best bets
- Olympics men's cycling road race predictions, odds and cycling betting tips
- Olympics women's singles final match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- Get ready for day five of Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred