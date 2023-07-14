Swedish Speedway Grand Prix predictions and motorsport betting tips: Lindgren to delight home fans

Where to watch Swedish Speedway Grand Prix

Eurosport 2, 6pm Saturday

Best bet

Fredrik Lindgren to win Swedish GP

1pt each-way 13-2 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Swedish Speedway Grand Prix predictions

We have reached the halfway point of the Speedway Grand Prix series and many riders will be seeking an improved second half of the campaign as they bid to claw back runaway championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik.

The Polish icon has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season. He's made all five finals, topping the podium in three of them, and has already built up a cosy 21-point lead in the overall standings.

Jack Holder — a surprise package this season — is second, with tenacious pair Jason Doyle and Fredrik Lingdren a further point behind.

As impressive as Zmarzlik has been all year, he’s far from unbeatable and Lindgren can at least prove his match on home shale in Saturday's Swedish Grand Prix.

The Swede has bounced back to his best this year, backing up a hard-fought Warsaw victory with two other podium finishes. And Lindgren’s Grand Prix record around Malilla’s Skrotfrag Arena — the venue for Saturday's event — really catches the eye, too.

Since 2017 Lindgren has finished third, third, first, third and second, so the 37-year-old clearly raises his game when competing in front of a home crowd.

Fast Freddie dropped only a single point en route to winning the Swedish Individual Championship in Malilla at the end of June and his recent domestic form for Polish club Lublin has been rock-solid.

An each-way punt on the in-form Swede could pay dividends.

Briton Dan Bewley, who has performed much better than eighth in the overall standings suggests, flopped in this event last year but races for Dackarna Malilla in the Swedish league and significant improvement can be excepted this time around.

