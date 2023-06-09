German Speedway Grand Prix predictions and motorsport betting tips: Bewley fits the bill

Where to watch the German Grand Prix

Eurosport Player, Quest & Discovery+, from 5pm Saturday

Best bet

Dan Bewley to win German Grand Prix

1pt each-way 7-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

German Grand Prix predictions

The Bergring Arena in Teterow, Germany, stages round four of this year's Grand Prix series.

It’s a technical circuit notorious for cutting up and producing ruts and, if recent reports are anything to go by, track conditions could become very challenging.

As a result, riders who can handle a bumpy surface effectively should come to the fore and Dan Bewley fits that bill.

The Brit highlighted what a promising young talent he is when winning at Cardiff and Wroclaw on his debut season in the Grand Prix series last year.

He’s failed to progress beyond the semi-finals in the opening three rounds of the campaign but he topped the heat-score chart with 13 points in Prague last week and his first appearance in a final looks imminent.

Bewley finished a highly creditable fifth in Teterow 12 months ago when an uncharacteristic error coming off the opening bend cost him the chance of a potential podium finish. He has the form and speed to put that right on Saturday.

Martin Vaculik and Leon Madsen — first and second in the Czech capital — are at their best on a smooth, well-prepared track and may struggle to repeat last week’s heroics.

Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik is yet to win around the Bergring Arena in five attempts but he’s made the rostrum on four of those occasions and looks sure to be on the premises again, while the ultra-consistent Fredrik Lindgren could also flourish if conditions do deteriorate.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport