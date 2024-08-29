Italian Grand Prix practice betting tips and F1 predictions: Leclerc can give Ferrari a strong start

Where to watch the Italian Grand Prix on Friday

Practice one

Sky Sports F1, 12.30pm

Practice two

Sky Sports F1, 4pm

Best bet

Charles Leclerc to be fastest in practice one

1pt 9-2 BoyleSports, Hills

Italian Grand Prix practice predictions

After returning from the summer break with a bang in the Netherlands last week, Formula 1 heads to the iconic Monza circuit this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix.

Known as the Temple of Speed, Monza is the fastest track on the calendar and provides a very different challenge to the sweeping coastal curves of Zandvoort.

However, there is little reason to think that the form team, McLaren, will be any less tough to beat.

Lando Norris put a string of disappointments behind him to win by 22 seconds in the Netherlands.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen still holds a 70-point lead in the championship, but Briton Norris is now a general 5-2 to overhaul the three-time and defending title-holder, having been 66-1 after an unpromising start to the campaign.

McLaren introduced an upgrade at Zandvoort, which contributed to their dominant showing, and Ferrari will hoping to emulate that this weekend.

The Scuderia enjoy fanatical support at Monza and have been known to build their season around the race.

Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for the team last year, and as Ferrari will likely look to make a strong start to the weekend, Charles Leclerc could be worth a look in the practice one market at a decent price.

