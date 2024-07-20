Hungarian Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: McLaren set to dominate at Hungaroring

Where to watch the British Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Lando Norris to win Hungarian Grand Prix

3pts 4-6 bet365

McLaren double podium finish

2pts 8-13 bet365

Hungarian Grand Prix predictions

Lando Norris emerged from a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session on pole position and, with teammate Oscar Piastri completing a front-row lockout for McLaren, the young Briton looks primed for a second win of his career in Budapest.

Less than five-hundredths of a second separated the top three, so this race is by no means a done deal, but Sergio Perez’s crash in the first part of qualifying could play a defining role at a circuit where strategy can be decisive.

The Mexican driver will start down in 16th on the grid, closing the door on multiple tactical avenues for Red Bull and further tipping the scales in the favour of the McLarens, who could utilise an expected powerful undercut around the Hungaroring.

Norris is McLaren's undoubted number one and he will get the better of any strategic decisions after taking pole.

The Briton has been on the podium in six of the last eight Grands Prix and one of his two failures came as a result of a collision for the lead with Max Verstappen in Austria. He finished second in Budapest last year but can go one better 12 months on.

The pole-sitter will understandably take the plaudits but Norris's teammate Piastri continues to demonstrate why his signature was so sought after in 2022.

The 23-year-old was just 0.022 seconds adrift of Norris in qualifying and has shown maturity, racecraft and exceptional pace this season.

His fourth-place finish at Silverstone was particularly impressive as his race was almost ruined by a poor decision from the pit wall, and the Australian has finished second in two of the last five Grands Prix as well as taking second place in the sprint race in Austria last month.

The McLarens were just 0.03 seconds off Red Bull in the long runs in free practice and the advantage of having both of their drivers at the front of the grid should be enough for the Woking-based outfit to secure a double podium finish.

