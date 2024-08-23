Dutch Grand Prix qualifying betting tips and F1 predictions: Piastri should be in the mix

Where to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday

Practice three

Sky Sports F1, 10.30am Saturday

Qualifying

Sky Sports F1, 2pm Saturday

Best bets

Oscar Piastri fastest qualifier

1pt each-way 13-2 bet365

Dutch Grand Prix qualifying predictions

The F1 field roared back into action at Zandvoort on Friday after the summer break and the first day of track action suggests we are in for a fierce battle between the top teams over the remaining ten races of the season.

The first practice session for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix was more entertaining than most as the leading time dropped throughout on a drying track and the first hour ended with Lando Norris pipping world champion Max Verstappen by 0.201 seconds.

The other McLaren of Oscar Piastri, as well as the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, had also been on the pace and it was the same story in the afternoon session, when all five of those drivers were separated by just over a quarter of a second.

Russell, who was disqualified for having an underweight car after crossing the line first in the last race in Belgium, narrowly led the way in practice two, 0.061 seconds ahead of Piastri, but all five look capable of challenging for victory this weekend.

Verstappen has won all three of the races in his home country from pole position since Zandvoort returned to the calendar in 2021, but he is 7-4 joint-favourite with Norris in both the race and fastest qualifier markets this time.

With the increased competition sparking the welcome return of each-way betting on qualifying with three places at a fifth the odds from bet365, Betfair, Hills and Paddy Power, Piastri looks worth a shot in the qualifying market at 13-2.

The young Australian was swapping fastest times with his teammate Norris and others in P1 and was a whisker off the leading time in the afternoon. He looks to have a sporting chance of securing his first F1 pole. Piastri has a race win and four podium finishes in the last seven races and his first pole could be coming soon too.

Verstappen has taken pole at only one of the last seven rounds after qualifying fastest at all of the first seven races and Russell, the fastest over one lap on Saturday at Montreal and Silverstone, is another option to consider at 7-1.

Another seat on the 2025 grid was claimed on Friday when Alpine announced that Jack Doohan, the son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, will race for them next season.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.