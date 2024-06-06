Canadian Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Piastri rates an early value bet for maiden win

Where to watch the Canadian Grand Prix

Practice one & two Sky Sports F1, 6.30pm & 10pm Friday

Practice three & Qualifying Sky Sports F1, 5.30pm & 9pm Saturday

Race Sky Sports F1, 7pm Sunday

Best bet

Oscar Piastri to win Canadian Grand Prix

0.5pt each-way 14-1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Canadian Grand Prix predictions

Max Verstappen's title defence isn’t exactly in jeopardy but things are certainly looking a lot less smooth for the three-time world champion than they were a month or so ago.

Heading to Miami the Red Bull ace had won four of the first five races, missing out only in Australia where his brakes exploded.

However, going into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix he has won only two of the last four races, including at Imola where it can be argued he was a little fortunate.

Verstappen gained a timely slipstream during qualifying, without which he would not have taken pole position and would likely have struggled to win.

Charles Leclerc ended a near two-year wait for victory with an emotional home triumph in Monaco last time, but McLaren could prove a bigger threat than Leclerc’s Ferrari on more conventional tracks such as Montreal.

Lando Norris earned a first career victory in Miami and went close to following up at Imola, but for the last two races he has been outpaced in qualifying by his teammate Oscar Piastri.

The young Australian continues to impress, finishing second in Monaco despite the track not having been expected to suit his car.

Piastri was pipped to pole position at Imola and then handed a grid penalty, but had he started from the front it is easy to argue he could well have won that race.

McLaren’s developments have given them superb race pace, which is often evident from the initial practice sessions.

Red Bull will doubtless be stronger than in Monaco, but McLaren could be capable of challenging and it looks worth taking the early price about Piastri.

