British Grand Prix qualifying betting tips and F1 predictions: Oscar Piastri should be on the pace

Best bet

Oscar Piastri fastest qualifier

1pt e-w 12-1 bet365

McLaren made a positive start to their home race weekend at the British Grand Prix with Lando Norris posting the fastest time in both practice sessions at Silverstone.

Norris is on a recovery mission after last Sunday's clash with Max Verstappen when they were battling for the lead in the Austrian Grand Prix. Their collision forced Norris out of the race and saw the world champion fall to fifth behind race winner George Russell, but the top two in the championship are the market principals again this week.

The raw times of the practice sessions don't count for all that much as Verstappen's best effort in seventh was set earlier than Norris's leading time, while Mercedes never appeared to show their true potential as rain arrived near the end of the session and teams took differing approaches to their programmes.

Even so, the McLaren looked to have plenty of pace again and the team's other driver, Oscar Piastri, was third in the morning session and second in the afternoon.

The British team made a huge leap forward at this race last season, finishing second and fourth to Verstappen, and they should be in for another strong weekend.

Bet365 have made the welcome move to offer three each-way places for qualifying this week and that makes Piastri well worth an interest at 12-1. The Australian showed good pace in Austria to finished runner-up having started seventh on the grid - but he had set the third fastest time in qualifying only to have the lap deleted for a marginal track-limits violation.

Similar transgressions could affect any of the drivers on Saturday at the high-speed circuit but at double-figure odds, the risk is worth taking with Piastri.

Verstappen was on pole for the first time in four races at Spielberg, having qualified fastest at the first seven rounds of the season, and is 5-6 to outshine his rivals on Saturday, with Norris 7-4 to qualify fastest. The Mercedes of Russell and Lewis Hamilton are also worthy of consideration after their recent improvement.

Qualifying is expected to be held in dry conditions but rain looks likely for race day.

