Belgian Grand Prix qualifying betting tips and F1 predictions: In-form Norris to set the pace at Spa

Best bets

Lando Norris fastest qualifier

2pts 15-8 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

George Russell fastest qualifier

0.5pt each-way 22-1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying predictions

MAX VERSTAPPEN has gone three races without a win for the first time since 2021 and the world champion faces an uphill battle to stop the rot in this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star will have to take a ten-place grid penalty having exceeded the limit on power unit components, so will start no higher than 11th.

Practice times suggest Verstappen should be in the mix in the battle to go fastest in qualifying, and he is 13-8 favourite to set the best time in Q3.

McLaren, fresh from their 1-2 finish in last week’s Hungarian Grand Prix, set the two fastest times yesterday with Lando Norris ahead of Budapest winner Oscar Piastri.

Norris had started from pole position at the Hungaroring, but once again lost the lead before the first corner, as he did in his two previous poles.

The high-speed sweeps of Spa in chilly Belgium could not be more different from Budapest’s scorching weather and twisty circuit.

But a feature of the McLaren is that it tends to perform regardless of track type or conditions.

Verstappen is favourite to go fastest in qualifying for only the second time in seven races, but Norris is the form horse and looks better value.

A potentially even better value runner is George Russell.

The Mercedes driver has taken two pole positions this season, most recently at Silverstone, which is a similar type of circuit to Spa and was an unpleasant grey day, as today is expected to be.

The upgraded Mercedes had a low-key first day in Belgium, but there were few clues on the Friday at Silverstone that the Mercedes of Russell and Lewis Hamilton would go on to lock out the front row in qualifying.

