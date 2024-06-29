Austrian Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Aggrieved Piastri could still reach podium

Where to watch the Austrian Grand Prix

Best bets

Oscar Piastri podium finish

2pts 6-1 general

Austrian Grand Prix predictions

While the F1 weekend in Austria started with the promise of Max Verstappen facing a serious challenge in Red Bull's home event, race day will arrive with the world champion no better than 2-9 to record his eighth grand prix win of the season.

McLaren were able to throw down the gauntlet to the Dutch driver in Saturday's sprint race and Lando Norris overtook him for the lead as he and teammate Oscar Piastri tussled with the championship leader early on. Verstappen was able to get back in front while Piastri pounced to claim second place.

The strong DRS effect at the Red Bull Ring gives chasing drivers a better chance of catching a leader than most tracks, but Verstappen pulled away to win the sprint by 4.6 seconds and his advantage looked even bigger in the afternoon qualifying session for the grand prix.

The champion was four-tenths of a second faster than second-placed Norris over the short lap in Spielberg and should prove tough to peg back at at track where he has won five times including his 2021 Styrian Grand Prix success.

The British driver should still be Verstappen's closest pursuer, but is almost twice the price at 5-1 than he was on Friday and his best chance may be if the McLaren turns out to protect its tyres better at the end of a long race run.

Piastri's afternoon took a bad turn following qualifying when he was demoted from third on the grid to seventh after his best time in qualifying was deleted for a marginal track-limits infringement.

The Aussie was fuming at that decision but could turn his frustration into a strong Sunday performance and is worth an interest at 6-1 to work his way back to the podium places.

Piastri has not looked to be quite at the same level as Norris for the past couple of races but there was little to choose between the McLaren pair on Saturday and he should have a good chance of using DRS to work his way past the two Mercedes and two Ferraris that moved ahead of him when he was penalised.

George Russell looks the best of the rest after inheriting third on the grid, having finished third and fourth at the last two rounds and fourth in the sprint, but he should still have to watch out for Piastri coming through the field.

