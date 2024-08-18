Manchester City send early warning to title rivals with comfortable Stamford Bridge win

Manchester City got their quest for a fifth successive Premier League title off to the perfect start on Sunday with an ominous display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic gave Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-0 victory in west London and the champions’ schedule for the next couple of months suggests the 11-10 title favourites could take some catching.

Just two of their next ten league assignments will be against teams who finished in the top eight last season – a home game against Arsenal on September 22 and a trip to Newcastle six days later.

New boys Ipswich head to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and are 22-1 with BoyleSports and Hills to claim three points at City’s home fortress, where the Premier League champions were undefeated in all competitions last season.

Following their win at Stamford Bridge, City have now won 21 and drawn three of their last 24 league outings.

Guardiola also has inspirational midfielder Rodri to bring back into the fold after he was rested for the visit to the capital following his involvement in Spain’s Euro 2024 success.

Arsenal, who have run City closest in each of the last two seasons and started their campaign with a 2-0 home win over Wolves on Saturday, have three potentially difficult games to play before that showdown with the reigning champions.

The Gunners, who are 7-4 to win the title, have trips to Aston Villa and north London rivals Tottenham to negotiate alongside a home game against Brighton, who beat Everton 3-0 in their opener.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad for their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace as Bees manager Thomas Frank revealed to Sky Sports prior to kick-off that there was "a lot of transfer interest" in the England striker.

A deal is not understood to be close but Toney has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Chelsea and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

