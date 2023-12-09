Luton v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Champions will have to work for victory
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Luton v Manchester City. Analysis of form and stats + £40 Paddy Power Premier League free betting offer
Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Luton v Manchester City match. You can grab your free bet here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Luton v Manchester City
You can watch Luton v Manchester City in the Premier League on December 10, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 2pm
Match prediction & best bet
Manchester City to win & both teams to score
1pt 9-5 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes
You can bet on Luton v Manchester City here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power
Luton v Manchester City odds
Luton 17-1
Manchester City 2-13
Draw 17-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Luton v Manchester City team news
Luton
Albert Sambi Lokonga could feature having been unable to face his parent club Arsenal in midweek. Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba may return but Issa Kabore is ineligible.
Manchester City
Rodri and Jack Grealish are available after suspension. Jeremy Doku will be assessed after missing Wednesday's defeat at Aston Villa.
Luton v Manchester City predictions
It is a sign of just how dominant Manchester City have become in the Premier League that a run of three draws and a defeat has come as such a shock, and the champions undoubtedly have questions to answer at Luton.
After three successive titles and a treble-winning season last term, the main question is whether they are hungry enough for more glory and the unglamorous surroundings of Kenilworth Road provide the ideal forum for them to show if they are.
The fact they had just two attempts at goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Aston Villa arguably raised more eyebrows than the result given Villa's exceptional run of home league success.
Villa are flying while City's three draws came against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, all of whom who would fancy their chances of beating the champions on their day.
It is hard to put the Hatters in that bracket, but a trip to Bedfordshire is tricky nonetheless. Liverpool discovered just as much last month, when they required a late equaliser to grab a point, while Arsenal grabbed a 97th-minute goal to claim a 4-3 win at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.
Rob Edwards' side are making a better fist of the relegation battle than their fellow promotees, Sheffield United and Burnley, and appear to relish rising to the occasion.
And after giving the Reds and Gunners a fright, they will believe they can threaten a team who, for all their domestic dominance, have conceded in 11 of their last 13 league games.
However, finding the net may be as good as it gets for the Hatters.
There is a strong chance that defeat at Villa Park will galvanise the champions. Erling Haaland has been frustrated in his last couple of games by referees and Villa's offside trap, and the Norwegian star could build up such a rage that he has one of his unplayable days.
But there are two strong factors that cannot be ignored.
Firstly, the fixture list has not been kind to the Hatters. It will be five days since that gruelling game against Arsenal and after having just 33 per cent of the possession against Mikel Arteta's side, this will be another exacting test of their physical and mental strength.
The boisterous atmosphere will probably help them early on and they could score in that time - but holding on to any advantage would represent a huge task.
City's line-up will also be undoubtedly stronger for the inclusion of Rodri, probably the best defensive midfielder in Europe, and either Jack Grealish or Jeremy Doku, who missed the Villa game through suspension and injury, on the wing.
The champions could just be more comfortable, weather the storm and then take over late on when there seems a good chance the Hatters' fatigue will set in.
So expect City to get back on track, even if they do again fail to keep a clean sheet.
Key stat
Manchester City have kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League matches.
Probable teams
Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Osho; Ogbene, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Morris, Brown
Subs: Adebayo, Bell, Nakamba, Chong, Giles, Clark, Lokonga
Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland
Subs: Lewis, Akanji, Nunes, Kovacic, Bobb, Ake, Phillips
Inside info
Luton
Star man Carlton Morris
Top scorer Carlton Morris
Penalty taker Carlton Morris
Card magnet Tom Lockyer
Assist ace Alfie Doughty
Set-piece aerial threat Carlton Morris
Manchester City
Star man Erling Haaland
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri
Assist ace Julian Alvarez
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Luton v Manchester City bet builder predictions
Over 3.5 goals
City have struggled to keep clean sheets and they could steam ahead late on as the effects of chasing Arsenal on Tuesday hit the Hatters
Over 10.5 corners
Luton average six corners per home game and will be a threat from set pieces, while City have taken the third-most corners on the road
Rodri to have a shot on target
The Spaniard will be itching to get going after missing Wednesday's defeat at Villa Park and has had ten shots on target in 11 league games, so take a chance he will do so again
Pays out at 13-2 with bet365
Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Luton v Manchester City
We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Luton v Manchester City
Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Luton v Manchester City in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater
- You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify
- Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 9 December 2023inSport
Last updated 15:06, 9 December 2023
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- NFL Week 14: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips
- Tottenham v Newcastle predictions, betting odds & tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Regis Prograis v Devin Haney predictions and boxing betting tips
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- NFL Week 14: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips
- Tottenham v Newcastle predictions, betting odds & tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Regis Prograis v Devin Haney predictions and boxing betting tips