Luton v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Champions will have to work for victory

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Luton v Manchester City match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Luton v Manchester City

You can watch Luton v Manchester City in the Premier League on December 10, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 2pm

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 9-5 Coral , Hills , Ladbrokes

Luton v Manchester City odds

Luton 17-1

Manchester City 2-13

Draw 17-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Luton v Manchester City team news

Luton

Albert Sambi Lokonga could feature having been unable to face his parent club Arsenal in midweek. Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba may return but Issa Kabore is ineligible.

Manchester City

Rodri and Jack Grealish are available after suspension. Jeremy Doku will be assessed after missing Wednesday's defeat at Aston Villa.

Luton v Manchester City predictions

It is a sign of just how dominant Manchester City have become in the Premier League that a run of three draws and a defeat has come as such a shock, and the champions undoubtedly have questions to answer at Luton.

After three successive titles and a treble-winning season last term, the main question is whether they are hungry enough for more glory and the unglamorous surroundings of Kenilworth Road provide the ideal forum for them to show if they are.

The fact they had just two attempts at goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Aston Villa arguably raised more eyebrows than the result given Villa's exceptional run of home league success.

Villa are flying while City's three draws came against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, all of whom who would fancy their chances of beating the champions on their day.

It is hard to put the Hatters in that bracket, but a trip to Bedfordshire is tricky nonetheless. Liverpool discovered just as much last month, when they required a late equaliser to grab a point, while Arsenal grabbed a 97th-minute goal to claim a 4-3 win at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

Rob Edwards' side are making a better fist of the relegation battle than their fellow promotees, Sheffield United and Burnley, and appear to relish rising to the occasion.

And after giving the Reds and Gunners a fright, they will believe they can threaten a team who, for all their domestic dominance, have conceded in 11 of their last 13 league games.

However, finding the net may be as good as it gets for the Hatters.

There is a strong chance that defeat at Villa Park will galvanise the champions. Erling Haaland has been frustrated in his last couple of games by referees and Villa's offside trap, and the Norwegian star could build up such a rage that he has one of his unplayable days.

But there are two strong factors that cannot be ignored.

Firstly, the fixture list has not been kind to the Hatters. It will be five days since that gruelling game against Arsenal and after having just 33 per cent of the possession against Mikel Arteta's side, this will be another exacting test of their physical and mental strength.

The boisterous atmosphere will probably help them early on and they could score in that time - but holding on to any advantage would represent a huge task.

City's line-up will also be undoubtedly stronger for the inclusion of Rodri, probably the best defensive midfielder in Europe, and either Jack Grealish or Jeremy Doku, who missed the Villa game through suspension and injury, on the wing.

The champions could just be more comfortable, weather the storm and then take over late on when there seems a good chance the Hatters' fatigue will set in.

So expect City to get back on track, even if they do again fail to keep a clean sheet.

Key stat

Manchester City have kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Osho; Ogbene, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Morris, Brown

Subs: Adebayo, Bell, Nakamba, Chong, Giles, Clark, Lokonga

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Lewis, Akanji, Nunes, Kovacic, Bobb, Ake, Phillips

Inside info

Luton

Star man Carlton Morris

Top scorer Carlton Morris

Penalty taker Carlton Morris

Card magnet Tom Lockyer

Assist ace Alfie Doughty

Set-piece aerial threat Carlton Morris

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Julian Alvarez

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Luton v Manchester City b et builder predictions

Over 3.5 goals

City have struggled to keep clean sheets and they could steam ahead late on as the effects of chasing Arsenal on Tuesday hit the Hatters

Over 10.5 corners

Luton average six corners per home game and will be a threat from set pieces, while City have taken the third-most corners on the road

Rodri to have a shot on target

The Spaniard will be itching to get going after missing Wednesday's defeat at Villa Park and has had ten shots on target in 11 league games, so take a chance he will do so again

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

