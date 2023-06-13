The 2023 US Open player guide: Spotlights for each player in the Los Angeles Country Club field

When does the 2023 US Open start?

2.45pm UK & Ireland time on Thursday, June 15

Where to watch the 2023 US Open

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 3pm on Thursday

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Guide to the 2023 US Open field

Bastien Amat

French college player ranked outside the top 150 in the world amateur list

Abraham Ancer

Mexican won the 2023 Saudi International but has been struggling on the LIV Tour. Modest Majors CV

Ryan Armour

Veteran came through Canada qualifier. Generally out of form and no impact in three Major starts

Paul Barjon

Frenchman who qualified at Old Chatham but has missed the cut on both his previous US Open appearances

Sam Bennett

US Amateur champion who finished 16th at the Masters in April. Hugely promising

Keegan Bradley

Former US PGA champion well suited to tough courses. Lack of putting touch may cost him in the end

Michael Brennan

Amateur who hit a second-round 65 to claim a spot from the Woodmont qualifier

Barclay Brown

English Walker Cup player who made the cut at last year's Open and was second at the Hillcrest qualifier

Olin Browne

Qualified for the tournament at the 17th attempt but unlikely to make the most of the opportunity

Hayden Buckley

Finished 14th at Brookline last year but arrives in LA having missed two straight PGA Tour cuts

Sam Burns

Inconsistent Match Play champ. Approach-play has been wild. Prefers East Coast. Unattractive option

Patrick Cantlay

Californian who went to college in Los Angeles. Driving his ball superbly. Should get into contention

Frankie Capan

An Old Chatham qualifier who has posted two top-ten finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023

Benn Carr

Gained his US Open berth by finishing runner-up in the US Amateur Championship

Christian Cavaliere

Came through qualification at Canoe Brook but can be found a long, long way down the world amateur rankings

Gunn Charoenkul

Thai hopeful who came through Japan qualifying and missed the cut at the 2019 Open Championship

American veteran Stewart Cink Credit: NurPhoto

Stewart Cink

Open champion in 2009. Came through Columbus qualifier but best days appear to be behind him

Wyndham Clark

Sweet-swinger in the form of his life. Made PGA Tour breakthrough last month. Should go well

Eric Cole

Up to career-high 84th in the rankings after finishing sixth in Canada. Was also 15th at the US PGA

Corey Conners

Four previous US Opens have resulted in four missed cuts. Dismal final round in home Open on Sunday

Patrick Cover

Came through the Old Chatham qualifier but has not posted a top ten in 13 Korn Ferry starts in 2023

Joel Dahmen

Sealed his spot by finishing tenth at Brookline last season. Has not had a solo top-40 finish in 2023

Jens Dantorp

DP World Tour Swede will make his second Major start having come through Walton Heath qualifier

Cam Davis

Fourth place in USPGA last month was his best Major finish. Smooth-swinging Aussie must be respected

Jason Day

Injury-plagued Aussie won Byron Nelson last month, but has been dire since. Twice US Open runner-up

Bryson DeChambeau

Resurgent powerhouse looks ready to win again after health issues. Former US Open champion. Dangerman

Wenyi Ding

Promising 18-year-old who won the US Junior Amateur Championship and has made three DPWT cuts this year

Nicholas Dunlap

Amateur playing in his second US Open after missing the cut by a street at Brookline last year

Nicolas Echavarria

Columbus qualifier. Won the Puerto Rico Open in March but has not managed to build on that since

Austin Eckroat

Qualifier. Runner-up at the Byron Nelson in May. Missed cut in his sole Major start (2019 US Open)

Harris English

Top-four finisher in two of the last three US Opens. Some bright recent form. Worth considering

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Argentinian who won the Latin American Amateur Championship in February. Missed the cut at the Mexico Open

Tony Finau

Giant Utahn has lost form at bad time. Has great record in California. Big runner if can reclaim mojo

Ross Fisher

Out of form on the DP World Tour but secured first Major start since 2019 via Walton Heath qualifier

Matt Fitzpatrick

Defending champ who won the Heritage in April to kickstart his 2023. Track suits. Expect stout defence.

Tommy Fleetwood

Lost playoff for the Canadian Open on Sunday, remaining a PGA Tour maiden. Two top-fours in US Open

Simon Forsstrom

Broke his DP World Tour duck at the Soudal Open. Qualified via the US Open Series points list

Rickie Fowler

Californian ace has been consistently appearing on leaderboards this year. A top-20 seems on the cards

Ryan Fox

Kiwi has started to look more comfortable on the PGA Tour, earning Special Temporary Membership

Sergio Garcia enjoying a practice round Credit: Richard Heathcote

Sergio Garcia

Moody Spaniard left PGA Tour in a huff and upset Ryder Cup colleagues. Terrible recent Majors record

Ryan Gerard

Fourth at the Honda Classic in February. Made second US Open start via Canada qualifier

Deon Germishuys

South African who won the Walton Heath qualifier and was third in last month's KLM Open

Brent Grant

Dallas qualifier. Claimed a Korn Ferry Tour title in 2022 but has made little impact on the PGA Tour

JJ Grey

Englishman who has struggled on the Korn Ferry Tour this year but qualified at Hawks Ridge

Emiliano Grillo

Landed long overdue second PGA Tour title at Colonial last month. Zero top-tens in Majors (21 starts)

Jordan Gumberg

Walton Heath qualifier who has done little on either the DP World or Challenge Tours this year

Adam Hadwin

Canadian finished 12th in his home Open last week. Best US Open effort came at Brookline in 2022

Paul Haley II

Dallas qualifier and Major debutant. Has missed seven of last eight cuts but was fifth at Colonial

Nick Hardy

Came through Ohio qualifier. Won Zurich Classic pairs event but has generally been out of form

Brian Harman

Short-hitting left-hander was a runner-up at the 2017 US Open but he's struggling for form at present

Padraig Harrington

Won 2022 US Senior Open. Champions Tour star can still mix it with the young guns on occasion

Tyrrell Hatton

Has been appearing consistently on PGA Tour leaderboards without winning. Expect the story to continue

Russell Henley

Lively outsider after fourth place in Masters and tidy recent form. Solid US Open record. Place claims

Berry Henson

Qualified at Canoe Brook and has posted a runner-up finish on the Asian Tour this year

Lucas Herbert

Won in Japan in April but has struggled in US events this season. Great putter, poor Majors record

Charley Hoffman

Came through LA qualifier but his recent PGA Tour results suggest he's not the force of old

Tom Hoge

Accurate iron-player has lost his form in recent weeks. Dangerous if can suddenly rediscover A-game

Max Homa

Local lad who has matured into a member of the elite, ready to build on incredible home-state record

Billy Horschel

Badly out of form and missed the cut by a mile at the Memorial last time out. Poor Majors record

Davis Horsey

Four-time DPWT winner whose 2023 has been full of missed weekends. Came through Walton Heath qualifier

Viktor Hovland

Memorial win last time out capped solid run of form, including second in USPGA. Major champ in waiting

Mackenzie Hughes

Has missed five of his last six cuts and has just one top-ten finish in 16 Major appearances

Sungjae Im

Has been awful since winning on the Korean Tour a month ago. Likely to resume normal service soon

Ryo Ishikawa

Came through Japan qualifying and has made the cut in three of his six US Opens

Dustin Johnson

US Open champion in 2016. Masters champ in 2020. LIV star has been tailed off in both Majors this year

Yuto Katsuragawa

Came through Old Chatham qualifying but his recent Korn Ferry Tour efforts have been disappointing

Martin Kaymer

Won the 2014 US Open but has not done much in this since and LIV efforts have been generally poor

Michael Kim

Qualified as a late alternate. Back to form with three top-ten finishes from last ten PGA Tour starts

Si Woo Kim

Courageous Korean who won at Sawgrass aged 21. Playing well and loves California. Dangerman

Tom Kim

Youngster has lost his way this year, his move to Texas yet to pay off. Course suits, but in poor form

Chris Kirk

Form has dipped sharply since he won Honda Classic in February. Terrible US Open record.

Kurt Kitayama

Inconsistent but capable Californian who won at Bay Hill in March. Place claims at a juicy price

Brooks Koepka

Runner-up in Masters before winning US PGA. Back to his best, but has rarely sparkled in California

Matt Kuchar

Veteran plodder has lost form. Has missed eight of last nine cuts in Majors, hindered by lack of length

Romain Langasque

Qualified via the DP World Tour's US Open Series. In solid form but this is a big step up in grade

Pablo Larrazabal

Spaniard with two wins in three DP World Tour starts. Will hope to improve on a dismal Majors record

Thriston Lawrence

Earned his spot via the DP World Tour rankings. Struggling since winning in South Africa in December

Hank Lebioda

Makes his Major debut via a Dallas qualifier. Making minimal impact on the PGA Tour this term

Kyoung-hoon Lee

Korean has been struggling to make an impact since surrendering Byron Nelson crown a month ago

Min Woo Lee

Gifted Australian who finished sixth at Sawgrass in March. Enjoys Major set-ups. Can make an impact

Luke List

Solid tee-to-green game but his dismal putting has led to a long list of missed cuts this season

Shane Lowry

A fast-running track will appeal to the former Open champion, but his putting has been abysmal lately

Japanese ace Hideki Matsuyama Credit: Icon Sportswire

Hideki Matsuyama

Japanese ace is regularly troubled by neck problems, which makes him a difficult betting proposition

Denny McCarthy

Putting ace suffered Memorial heartbreak when losing playoff last time out. Says he likes tough tracks

Matthew McClean

Northern Irishman who booked his place by winning the US Mid-Amateur Championship

Rory McIlroy

Has faded from the PGA Tour leaderboard in the two previous Sundays. Fragile mentally since Masters

Mac Meissner

Former Walker Cup player who has won on the Canadian Tour. Qualified in North Carolina

Adrian Meronk

Polish powerhouse missed the cut in his only previous US Open. Much better player two years later

Phil Mickelson

Second place at Masters in April showed there is life in Lefty. US Open win would complete career Slam

Keith Mitchell

A bright start to the season has been followed by recent mediocrity. Can make cut without contending

Maxwell Moldovan

College hopeful who has qualified for the second consecutive year. Missed the cut by four shots in 2022

Francesco Molinari

Italian won the Open in 2018. US Open record is average, though, and he's not the force of old

Taylor Montgomery

Early-season sparkle has been lost amid the grind of the PGA Tour schedule. Approach-play can be wild

Taylor Moore

Valspar Championship victor has become comfortable on the PGA Tour. Could go well at juicy odds

Omar Morales

Mexican who won the Hillcrest qualifier but missed the cut in his home open this year

Collin Morikawa

Starred in 2017 Walker Cup at LACC and knows track better than most. Big chance if fit after back woes

Kyle Mueller

Second in the Hawks Ridge qualifier, he missed the cut on his previous appearance in 2016

Sebastian Munoz

Colombian with one PGA Tour title to his name. Zero top-tens in Majors. LIV defector

Ryutaro Nagano

Came through the Japan qualifier and regularly makes the top-20 in outings on that tour

Joaquin Niemann

LIV defector who has struggled in recent weeks. He won at nearby Riviera last year. Tempting price

Wilco Nienaber

Big-hitting South African making second Major start. Came through Walton Heath qualifier to get to LA

Alex Noren

Swede finished 12th in his homeland on Sunday. On a run of five straight missed cuts in Majors

Vincent Norrman

Promising Swede making his Major debut having qualified in Canada. Capable of making the cut

David Nyfjall

Swedish college player who came through a strong qualifier In Ohio after a playoff

Carlos Ortiz

Runner-up at LIV Tucson in March. Came through Florida qualifier. Poor Majors record

Matthieu Pavon

Consistent DP World Tour performer. Booked spot in first Major since 2019 via Walton Heath qualifier

Taylor Pendrith

Canadian came through qualifier in Springfield, Ohio. Struggling to find top gear on the PGA Tour

Corey Pereira

Qualified at The Lakes but made little impression on the Korn Ferry Tour last year

Mito Pereira

Ball-striking class should mean weekend employment for the LIV rebel. Almost won the USPGA last year

Victor Perez

Frenchman is more effective on the DP World Tour than Stateside. Missed cut in previous three US Opens

Thomas Pieters

Belgian has made minimal impact since joining the LIV Tour. Recent Majors record is ordinary, too

JT Poston

Short-hitting two-time PGA Tour winner. Out of form and has no Major top-30 finishes in ten attempts

Aldrich Potgieter

Talented Amateur Championship winner. Missed the cut at the Masters in April

Seamus Power

Irishman struggling to retain place in the world's top 50. Tied 12th on US Open debut last year

David Puig

Spanish qualifier who has posted some half-decent results on the Asian Tour this year

Andrew Putnam

In-form plodder will probably get left behind on this long, demanding layout. Zero top-30s in Majors

Jon Rahm is a man for the big occasions Credit: Richard Heathcote

Jon Rahm

Boasts fantastic record in California, including a US Open win. Has course experience. Massive chance

Patrick Reed

LIV rebel finished fourth in Masters in April and 18th in the US PGA. Good enough to be a contender

Alejandro Del Rey

Walton Heath qualifier. Struggling to build on his third-place finish in February's Singapore Classic

Patrick Rodgers

Former college star in California. Finished 11th in amateur event at LACC in 2013. Top-20 claims

Justin Rose

Contended in Canada last week until a loose drive into water. Everything but his driving looking secure

Gordon Sargent

Second in the world amateur rankings, he won the Hawks Ridge qualifier in Georgia by two shots

Alex Schaake

Came through an eight-hole playoff at Springfield. Previously unsuccessful on the Canadian Tour

Xander Schauffele

Cool Californian with super-consistent US Open record. Should be in thick of things again this time

Scottie Scheffler

Twice a winner this year. Striking his ball with great authority, but putting poorly. Unappealing odds

Adam Schenk

Twice a PGA Tour runner-up this year. Lost Colonial playoff then finished seventh at the Memorial

Jesse Schutte

New dad who will be making his debut after qualifying at Woodmont

Adam Scott

Playing consistently well without winning. Humdrum US Open record. Has never won in California

Isaac Simmons

Student who made it through qualifying at Woodmont

Roger Sloan

Canadian qualified via Dallas. Hasn't really been contending at a much lower grade

Cameron Smith

LIV rebel has been finding form in recent weeks, finishing the US PGA with a flourish. Dangerous

Jordan Smith

Regular DP World Tour contender. Ninth in the 2017 US PGA but generally comes up short in Majors

Jacob Solomon

Booked his place in the Dallas qualifier but has done little on the Korn Ferry Tour this year

Jordan Spieth

LACC sets up nicely for him, but he has been inconsistent since developing a wrist niggle a month ago

Scott Stallings

Out of form. Finished 26th at the Masters but his Majors record is littered with missed cuts

Sam Stevens

Shot 65-62 to win Ohio qualifier. Has been making PGA Tour cuts without contending in recent weeks

Sepp Straka

Austrian is capable but inconsistent. Struck his irons superbly when seventh at the US PGA

Kevin Streelman

Found form when 18th at the Wells Fargo and ninth at Colonial, then came through Ohio qualifying

Justin Suh

Impressive Californian is starting to make an impact on the PGA Tour. Could make his presence felt

Preston Summerhays

College player who came through a playoff in Los Angeles to book his spot

Adam Svensson

Won the RSM Classic in November. Sole top-ten this year came at nearby Riviera. Poor Majors record

Andrew Svoboda

Has missed the cut in three of his four US Open appearances, the last of which was ten years ago.

Nick Taylor

Won third PGA Tour title at his home Canadian Open on Sunday. Has to go again after draining week

Sahith Theegala

Attacking Californian relishing home-state gig. Can follow bold Masters debut with something similar

Justin Thomas

Class act in form slump. Putting has become huge bugbear. A two-time Major champ low on confidence.

Davis Thompson

Columbus qualifier. Struggling on PGA Tour since finishing runner-up at the Amex in January

Michael Thorbjornsen

Finished fourth at an amateur in the 2022 Travelers Championship. Came through New Jersey qualifier

Austen Truslow

Qualified at Pine Tree but has missed the cut in both of his 2023 PGA Tour outings

Brendan Valdes

College amateur who booked his place at Pine Tree in Florida

Karl Vilips

Australian college player who claimed his spot at the Woodmont qualifier

Aaron Wise

Talented performer took a break to look after his mental health. Yet to contend since returning

Gary Woodland

The 2019 US Open champ is hitting his ball with great authority again. Tenth last year. Top-20 claims

Dylan Wu

Springfield qualifier. Finished 31st on only previous Major start at the 2021 US Open

Alexander Yang

Amateur who qualified at Tacoma, which came as a big surprise after a series of poor results

Cameron Young

Contended in Masters in April but has been poor since. Short-game frailty may be exposed this week

Carson Young

Shot 63-62 to dominate Dallas qualifier. Looking increasingly assured in recent PGA Tour starts

