The 2023 US Open player guide: Spotlights for each player in the Los Angeles Country Club field

French college player ranked outside the top 150 in the world amateur list
Mexican won the 2023 Saudi International but has been struggling on the LIV Tour. Modest Majors CV
Veteran came through Canada qualifier. Generally out of form and no impact in three Major starts
Frenchman who qualified at Old Chatham but has missed the cut on both his previous US Open appearances
US Amateur champion who finished 16th at the Masters in April. Hugely promising
Former US PGA champion well suited to tough courses. Lack of putting touch may cost him in the end
Amateur who hit a second-round 65 to claim a spot from the Woodmont qualifier
English Walker Cup player who made the cut at last year's Open and was second at the Hillcrest qualifier
Qualified for the tournament at the 17th attempt but unlikely to make the most of the opportunity
Finished 14th at Brookline last year but arrives in LA having missed two straight PGA Tour cuts
Inconsistent Match Play champ. Approach-play has been wild. Prefers East Coast. Unattractive option
Californian who went to college in Los Angeles. Driving his ball superbly. Should get into contention
An Old Chatham qualifier who has posted two top-ten finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023
Gained his US Open berth by finishing runner-up in the US Amateur Championship
Came through qualification at Canoe Brook but can be found a long, long way down the world amateur rankings
Thai hopeful who came through Japan qualifying and missed the cut at the 2019 Open Championship
Open champion in 2009. Came through Columbus qualifier but best days appear to be behind him
Sweet-swinger in the form of his life. Made PGA Tour breakthrough last month. Should go well
Up to career-high 84th in the rankings after finishing sixth in Canada. Was also 15th at the US PGA
Four previous US Opens have resulted in four missed cuts. Dismal final round in home Open on Sunday
Came through the Old Chatham qualifier but has not posted a top ten in 13 Korn Ferry starts in 2023
Sealed his spot by finishing tenth at Brookline last season. Has not had a solo top-40 finish in 2023
DP World Tour Swede will make his second Major start having come through Walton Heath qualifier
Fourth place in USPGA last month was his best Major finish. Smooth-swinging Aussie must be respected
Injury-plagued Aussie won Byron Nelson last month, but has been dire since. Twice US Open runner-up
Resurgent powerhouse looks ready to win again after health issues. Former US Open champion. Dangerman
Promising 18-year-old who won the US Junior Amateur Championship and has made three DPWT cuts this year
Amateur playing in his second US Open after missing the cut by a street at Brookline last year
Columbus qualifier. Won the Puerto Rico Open in March but has not managed to build on that since
Qualifier. Runner-up at the Byron Nelson in May. Missed cut in his sole Major start (2019 US Open)
Top-four finisher in two of the last three US Opens. Some bright recent form. Worth considering
Argentinian who won the Latin American Amateur Championship in February. Missed the cut at the Mexico Open
Giant Utahn has lost form at bad time. Has great record in California. Big runner if can reclaim mojo
Out of form on the DP World Tour but secured first Major start since 2019 via Walton Heath qualifier
Defending champ who won the Heritage in April to kickstart his 2023. Track suits. Expect stout defence.
Lost playoff for the Canadian Open on Sunday, remaining a PGA Tour maiden. Two top-fours in US Open
Broke his DP World Tour duck at the Soudal Open. Qualified via the US Open Series points list
Californian ace has been consistently appearing on leaderboards this year. A top-20 seems on the cards
Kiwi has started to look more comfortable on the PGA Tour, earning Special Temporary Membership
Moody Spaniard left PGA Tour in a huff and upset Ryder Cup colleagues. Terrible recent Majors record
Fourth at the Honda Classic in February. Made second US Open start via Canada qualifier
South African who won the Walton Heath qualifier and was third in last month's KLM Open
Dallas qualifier. Claimed a Korn Ferry Tour title in 2022 but has made little impact on the PGA Tour
Englishman who has struggled on the Korn Ferry Tour this year but qualified at Hawks Ridge
Landed long overdue second PGA Tour title at Colonial last month. Zero top-tens in Majors (21 starts)
Walton Heath qualifier who has done little on either the DP World or Challenge Tours this year
Canadian finished 12th in his home Open last week. Best US Open effort came at Brookline in 2022
Dallas qualifier and Major debutant. Has missed seven of last eight cuts but was fifth at Colonial
Came through Ohio qualifier. Won Zurich Classic pairs event but has generally been out of form
Short-hitting left-hander was a runner-up at the 2017 US Open but he's struggling for form at present
Won 2022 US Senior Open. Champions Tour star can still mix it with the young guns on occasion
Has been appearing consistently on PGA Tour leaderboards without winning. Expect the story to continue
Lively outsider after fourth place in Masters and tidy recent form. Solid US Open record. Place claims
Qualified at Canoe Brook and has posted a runner-up finish on the Asian Tour this year
Won in Japan in April but has struggled in US events this season. Great putter, poor Majors record
Came through LA qualifier but his recent PGA Tour results suggest he's not the force of old
Accurate iron-player has lost his form in recent weeks. Dangerous if can suddenly rediscover A-game
Local lad who has matured into a member of the elite, ready to build on incredible home-state record
Badly out of form and missed the cut by a mile at the Memorial last time out. Poor Majors record
Four-time DPWT winner whose 2023 has been full of missed weekends. Came through Walton Heath qualifier
Memorial win last time out capped solid run of form, including second in USPGA. Major champ in waiting
Has missed five of his last six cuts and has just one top-ten finish in 16 Major appearances
Has been awful since winning on the Korean Tour a month ago. Likely to resume normal service soon
Came through Japan qualifying and has made the cut in three of his six US Opens
US Open champion in 2016. Masters champ in 2020. LIV star has been tailed off in both Majors this year
Came through Old Chatham qualifying but his recent Korn Ferry Tour efforts have been disappointing
Won the 2014 US Open but has not done much in this since and LIV efforts have been generally poor
Qualified as a late alternate. Back to form with three top-ten finishes from last ten PGA Tour starts
Courageous Korean who won at Sawgrass aged 21. Playing well and loves California. Dangerman
Youngster has lost his way this year, his move to Texas yet to pay off. Course suits, but in poor form
Form has dipped sharply since he won Honda Classic in February. Terrible US Open record.
Inconsistent but capable Californian who won at Bay Hill in March. Place claims at a juicy price
Runner-up in Masters before winning US PGA. Back to his best, but has rarely sparkled in California
Veteran plodder has lost form. Has missed eight of last nine cuts in Majors, hindered by lack of length
Qualified via the DP World Tour's US Open Series. In solid form but this is a big step up in grade
Spaniard with two wins in three DP World Tour starts. Will hope to improve on a dismal Majors record
Earned his spot via the DP World Tour rankings. Struggling since winning in South Africa in December
Makes his Major debut via a Dallas qualifier. Making minimal impact on the PGA Tour this term
Korean has been struggling to make an impact since surrendering Byron Nelson crown a month ago
Gifted Australian who finished sixth at Sawgrass in March. Enjoys Major set-ups. Can make an impact
Solid tee-to-green game but his dismal putting has led to a long list of missed cuts this season
A fast-running track will appeal to the former Open champion, but his putting has been abysmal lately
Japanese ace is regularly troubled by neck problems, which makes him a difficult betting proposition
Putting ace suffered Memorial heartbreak when losing playoff last time out. Says he likes tough tracks
Northern Irishman who booked his place by winning the US Mid-Amateur Championship
Has faded from the PGA Tour leaderboard in the two previous Sundays. Fragile mentally since Masters
Former Walker Cup player who has won on the Canadian Tour. Qualified in North Carolina
Polish powerhouse missed the cut in his only previous US Open. Much better player two years later
Second place at Masters in April showed there is life in Lefty. US Open win would complete career Slam
A bright start to the season has been followed by recent mediocrity. Can make cut without contending
College hopeful who has qualified for the second consecutive year. Missed the cut by four shots in 2022
Italian won the Open in 2018. US Open record is average, though, and he's not the force of old
Early-season sparkle has been lost amid the grind of the PGA Tour schedule. Approach-play can be wild
Valspar Championship victor has become comfortable on the PGA Tour. Could go well at juicy odds
Mexican who won the Hillcrest qualifier but missed the cut in his home open this year
Starred in 2017 Walker Cup at LACC and knows track better than most. Big chance if fit after back woes
Second in the Hawks Ridge qualifier, he missed the cut on his previous appearance in 2016
Colombian with one PGA Tour title to his name. Zero top-tens in Majors. LIV defector
Came through the Japan qualifier and regularly makes the top-20 in outings on that tour
LIV defector who has struggled in recent weeks. He won at nearby Riviera last year. Tempting price
Big-hitting South African making second Major start. Came through Walton Heath qualifier to get to LA
Swede finished 12th in his homeland on Sunday. On a run of five straight missed cuts in Majors
Promising Swede making his Major debut having qualified in Canada. Capable of making the cut
Swedish college player who came through a strong qualifier In Ohio after a playoff
Runner-up at LIV Tucson in March. Came through Florida qualifier. Poor Majors record
Consistent DP World Tour performer. Booked spot in first Major since 2019 via Walton Heath qualifier
Canadian came through qualifier in Springfield, Ohio. Struggling to find top gear on the PGA Tour
Qualified at The Lakes but made little impression on the Korn Ferry Tour last year
Ball-striking class should mean weekend employment for the LIV rebel. Almost won the USPGA last year
Frenchman is more effective on the DP World Tour than Stateside. Missed cut in previous three US Opens
Belgian has made minimal impact since joining the LIV Tour. Recent Majors record is ordinary, too
Short-hitting two-time PGA Tour winner. Out of form and has no Major top-30 finishes in ten attempts
Talented Amateur Championship winner. Missed the cut at the Masters in April
Irishman struggling to retain place in the world's top 50. Tied 12th on US Open debut last year
Spanish qualifier who has posted some half-decent results on the Asian Tour this year
In-form plodder will probably get left behind on this long, demanding layout. Zero top-30s in Majors
Boasts fantastic record in California, including a US Open win. Has course experience. Massive chance
LIV rebel finished fourth in Masters in April and 18th in the US PGA. Good enough to be a contender
Walton Heath qualifier. Struggling to build on his third-place finish in February's Singapore Classic
Former college star in California. Finished 11th in amateur event at LACC in 2013. Top-20 claims
Contended in Canada last week until a loose drive into water. Everything but his driving looking secure
Second in the world amateur rankings, he won the Hawks Ridge qualifier in Georgia by two shots
Came through an eight-hole playoff at Springfield. Previously unsuccessful on the Canadian Tour
Cool Californian with super-consistent US Open record. Should be in thick of things again this time
Twice a winner this year. Striking his ball with great authority, but putting poorly. Unappealing odds
Twice a PGA Tour runner-up this year. Lost Colonial playoff then finished seventh at the Memorial
New dad who will be making his debut after qualifying at Woodmont
Playing consistently well without winning. Humdrum US Open record. Has never won in California
Student who made it through qualifying at Woodmont
Canadian qualified via Dallas. Hasn't really been contending at a much lower grade
LIV rebel has been finding form in recent weeks, finishing the US PGA with a flourish. Dangerous
Regular DP World Tour contender. Ninth in the 2017 US PGA but generally comes up short in Majors
Booked his place in the Dallas qualifier but has done little on the Korn Ferry Tour this year
LACC sets up nicely for him, but he has been inconsistent since developing a wrist niggle a month ago
Out of form. Finished 26th at the Masters but his Majors record is littered with missed cuts
Shot 65-62 to win Ohio qualifier. Has been making PGA Tour cuts without contending in recent weeks
Austrian is capable but inconsistent. Struck his irons superbly when seventh at the US PGA
Found form when 18th at the Wells Fargo and ninth at Colonial, then came through Ohio qualifying
Impressive Californian is starting to make an impact on the PGA Tour. Could make his presence felt
College player who came through a playoff in Los Angeles to book his spot
Won the RSM Classic in November. Sole top-ten this year came at nearby Riviera. Poor Majors record
Has missed the cut in three of his four US Open appearances, the last of which was ten years ago.
Won third PGA Tour title at his home Canadian Open on Sunday. Has to go again after draining week
Attacking Californian relishing home-state gig. Can follow bold Masters debut with something similar
Class act in form slump. Putting has become huge bugbear. A two-time Major champ low on confidence.
Columbus qualifier. Struggling on PGA Tour since finishing runner-up at the Amex in January
Finished fourth at an amateur in the 2022 Travelers Championship. Came through New Jersey qualifier
Qualified at Pine Tree but has missed the cut in both of his 2023 PGA Tour outings
College amateur who booked his place at Pine Tree in Florida
Australian college player who claimed his spot at the Woodmont qualifier
Talented performer took a break to look after his mental health. Yet to contend since returning
The 2019 US Open champ is hitting his ball with great authority again. Tenth last year. Top-20 claims
Springfield qualifier. Finished 31st on only previous Major start at the 2021 US Open
Amateur who qualified at Tacoma, which came as a big surprise after a series of poor results
Contended in Masters in April but has been poor since. Short-game frailty may be exposed this week
Shot 63-62 to dominate Dallas qualifier. Looking increasingly assured in recent PGA Tour starts
