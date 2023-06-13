Steve Palmer's 2023 US Open specials preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the US Open

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 3pm Thursday

Best bets

Si Woo Kim top Asian

3pts each-way 15-4 bet365

Adam Hadwin top Canadian

2pts each-way 5-1 bet365

Cam Davis top debutant

1pt each-way 11-2 BoyleSports

US Open specials preview

Si Woo Kim has arrived at the US Open full of form and confidence, looking a likely title contender, and there are reasons for believing the former Sawgrass champion should be favourite in the top Asian market.

Kim, a winner in California on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015, then on the PGA Tour in 2021, seems to relish his trips to the Golden State. He spent his late teens living in California and has regularly impressed in competition on the West Coast.

Third place in the 2019 Genesis Invitational at Riviera, which is only a short drive down the road from this week's venue, was another superb California performance from Kim. After second spot in the Byron Nelson last month and fourth in the Memorial last time out, the four-time PGA Tour champion seems ready to rumble.

Hideki Matsuyama is difficult for punters to trust, given he so regularly goes to post carrying an injury of some kind. Neck issues have been blighting him this year. Tom Kim has lost his form, while Sungjae Im has been abysmal since jetting home for a Korean Tour event a month ago. Getting three each-way places, Si Woo greatly appeals.

Another tops option to consider is Adam Hadwin for top Canadian. The 35-year-old has gone viral after getting rugby tackled by an over-zealous security guard after the Canadian Open on Sunday, but there have been no ill effects from that drama and Hadwin is fully fit for US Open action.

Hadwin finished seventh in the US Open last year and warmed up with 12th spot in the Canadian Open last week. Corey Conners, who carded a 74 in his homeland on Sunday, has missed the cut in all four of his previous US Opens. Nick Taylor, the first Canuck to win the Canadian Open since 1954, may struggle to get going again so soon after such an enormous achievement and the resulting celebrations.

Complete your tops attack with Cam Davis for top debutant, a section which seriously lacks strength in depth. Davis finished fourth in the last Major – the US PGA at Oak Hill – and has always looked good enough to develop into a top-class player.

Davis, who finished third in the 2021 American Express in California, should enjoy the firm, fast, Australia-like conditions at Los Angeles Country Club. An amateur lies fourth in the top debutant betting, underlining the weakness of the section.

