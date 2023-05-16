The Sweet Spot |US PGA Championship | Golf betting tips

It is the second Major of the year as the cream of the world's golfing talent head to Oak Hill for the US PGA Championship and there can be nowhere better to get vital insight than by watching the Sweet Spot.

Racing Post golf guru Steve Palmer chats to Bruce Millington about who can make the strongest challenge at this tricky New York course and guiding us through a host of key markets for one of the year's most hotly contested tournaments.

Justin Thomas will be defending the title he won last year, but he will have to hold a star-studded cast at bay if he is to claim a third US PGA title. Or maybe new Masters champion Jon Rahm will take up from where he left off after his superb performance at Augusta.

The boys will also look back on what happened on a variety of tours last week and Steve will provide some pointers as to who it may be worth keeping an eye on over the next few weeks.

It really is the best start to your golf punting week, so click on the link above to get all the great insight.

